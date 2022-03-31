Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, March 31, 2022

Mzansi’s Malcolm X pledges R500 000 to Sibongile Mani’s R818 000, urges entrepreneurs to donate if it leads to her release from prison

Walter Sisulu University Student Sibongile Mani who is convicted for using nearly R800 000 of R14 Million that was wrongfully deposited into her student account has been sentenced to five years in prison. Picture by BHEKI RADEBE

Published 1h ago

DURBAN – South African businessman Malcolm X has pledged R500 000 towards the R818 000 spent by Sibongile Mani, which resulted in her five year prison sentence.

Malcolm X made the pledge on his Instagram account on Wednesday, when the East London Regional Court Magistrate, Twanette Olivier, sentenced Mani to five years behind bars for stealing R818 000 of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funds in 2017.

The court dismissed Mani’s plea for a suspended sentence.

Mani was erroneously credited with R14 million in her NSFAS student account.

Sibongile Mani made headlines across the globe after an amount of R14.1 million was “erroneously” deposited into her meal allowance card. Picture: Siyanda Jantjies/ANA Pictures

Earlier this year, Mani was found guilty of theft relating to R14m which had been put into her account by Intellimali, a service provider for NSFAS.

business_malcom_x said“ “I, Malcolm X aka Business, hereby pledge R500 000 towards the R818 000 that the Walter Sisulu University (WSU) student, Sbongile Mani, “accidentally” used from the R14m that was “accidentally” transferred to her bank account, provided the payment of this money will lead to her immediate release from prison.

“I urge responsible entrepreneurs to donate the other R318 000 to round up the R818 000 that she “accidentally” used for herself and other students. #StudentChallenge.”

According to reports, Mani spent the money on alcohol, cigarettes, blankets, clothes for men, handbags, furniture, beauty products and groceries at a supermarket, in a period of two months.

In her judgment Olivier ruled that Mani knew what she was doing was wrong, but that she had proceeded to spend the money anyway, in a well-planned manner all over the country.

Malcolm’s pledge has left Twitter divided:

Daily News

