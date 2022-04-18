N3 traffic volumes expected to peak between 9am and 3pm as people head home after Easter long weekend

Durban - The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) said it expected northbound traffic volumes towards Gauteng to increase from 6am on Monday morning as road users started to make their way back home after the Easter long weekend. The N3TC said busy conditions were expected on the N3 Toll Route between 6am and 6pm, with traffic volumes likely to peak between 9am and 3pm.

Story continues below Advertisment

The N3TC warned motorists to be extra cautious and to make provision for wet weather conditions that are likely to continue and which may cause traffic congestion and delays. Early morning fog and mist, resulting in poor visibility, may also be experienced along some parts of the route. It said emergency and law enforcement services would continue to be on high alert on Monday. Should it be necessary, the Roads Traffic Inspectorate may implement special traffic control measures to manage traffic flow and improve general safety along the route. Plan ahead for #busy traffic conditions on the #N3TollRoute on #EasterMonday. #JoburgBound traffic expected to increase from 06h00 with #PeakTraffic likely between 09h00 and 15h00. #ExtraCaution required in #WetWeather. Report problems to the 24/7 #N3Helpline 0800 63 43 57 pic.twitter.com/seY5MZt4qS — N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) April 17, 2022 It added that there was a dedicated and comprehensive route incident management system that ensured swift action to limit traffic disruptions during emergencies and to help prevent secondary incidents on the N3 Toll Route.

N3TC operations manager Thania Dhoogra said: “Motorists are requested to support the efforts of the incident management teams to protect road users’ safety by driving defensively and adhering to the rules of the road.” “Please take special care to ensure that you arrive safely back home.” The N3TC said to obtain verified, up-to-date route and travel information or report problems directly to N3TC’s Route Control Centre for rapid emergency response on the 24-hour N3 Helpline 0800 63 43 57 or by following @N3Route on Twitter.

Story continues below Advertisment