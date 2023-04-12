National Freedom Party MP fired for defying party denies allegation he ‘secretly worked’ with opposition

Durban — The embattled National Freedom Party has fired its Member of Parliament for influencing its councillors in the Zululand and uThukela district municipalities to disobey the party line, and to vote with the coalition currently governing the hung municipalities. The party said it had resolved to expel councillors for defying the party by voting with the opposition in various municipalities where the NFP is represented.

Secretary general Canaan Mdletshe said the unanimous decision was taken at a party meeting in Durban on Monday, to act against those who failed to toe the party line. However, he refused to divulge the official’s name, saying that it would be revealed once the official had received a dismissal letter. Insiders said the culprit was one of the party’s two MPs whose name is known to the Daily News. Mdletshe said there was no need to summon the official to a disciplinary hearing because of the tangible evidence the party had obtained against him. The councillors who the MP had allegedly tried to bribe to vote with the parties that the NFP/ ANC/EFF coalition wants to dislodge from power, had made affidavits and produced recordings clearly exposing the culprit, he said.

The official was expected to receive the letter on Tuesday evening or early on Wednesday. Mdletshe thanked the councillors who had reported the matter and warned those who may be tempted to choose money and vote against the party line, that they will be dismissed. “We have taken the decision to act against those councillors who, for whatever reason, defy the party. Failing to toe the party line is viewed as a serious offence. In fact, it is insubordination – which is taken very seriously, according to the party constitution. We, therefore, resolved to act against those disregarding the instructions. Ill-discipline and lawlessness will no longer be tolerated. “Anarchists will now be dealt with henceforth. The message is clear to our public representatives: either you toe the line or you go. It’s as simple as that. Luckily, we’ve got enough evidence through voice recordings and statements. Those individuals are gone. The NFP is not a circus where any Tom, Dick and Harry would undermine the party and the electorate in that fashion,” said the party.

The MP in question said he had not yet received any letter but denied the allegation that he had “secretly worked” with the opposition. In respect of the NFP’s financial woes, Mdletshe said the party continued to engage service providers. Starting from the end of this month all councillors’ contributions to the party would go straight to paying off the debt. “Contrary to doomsayers and all those hell-bent on creating a narrative that the party is under the bus, one thing is for sure, the NFP will contest next year’s national elections. The party has a solid foundation; this organisation is here to stay,” said Mdletshe.