National Shutdown: government given 14 days to respond to union demands

Durban — Trade unions in KwaZulu-Natal have given the provincial government 14 days to respond to the demands of their memorandum, following the national protest which took place across the country on Wednesday. In Durban, about 3 000 people joined the march, which started on Wednesday morning from King Dinuzulu Park and proceeded to the City Hall.

Various trade unions, including the SACP, the Public Servants’ Association, Saftu and Cosatu participated in a peaceful march to address the socio-economic challenges facing the country and the plight of the working class and the poor, inequality, poverty, unemployment, gender-based violence and corruption. The thousands of people who arrived in full buses and taxis were carrying posters with slogans such as: “Stop fuel hikes now, they suffocate workers”, and “Increase salaries to meet the cost of living”. Workers who were on strike said they hoped that the government would do something about the grievances shared on Wednesday. While the march was ongoing, business owners in the CBD closed their businesses and watched the march outside, while some joined it.

Trade unions came out in numbers marching for the reduction in petrol price, high food prices, gender-based violence, corruption in government entities and crime. Picture:Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency (ANA) Albertina Lephafa said she believed that the government would listen to them, adding that she was attending the march so that it would make a difference. “There will be a difference after this march; this march took place all over the country and the government will listen to us. Since the Covid-19 pandemic, July unrest and floods in the province, things have not been the same. We want everything to be back to normal, the fight between Ukraine and Russia is over. Why are food and petrol still expensive?” asked Lephafa. In the memorandum, among the demands, were:

The reversal of budget cuts that have led to unacceptable wage freezes. For the private sector to abandon its investment strike that has seen many companies either hardening or exporting cash out of the country.

Accountability on the A-G’s report, where municipalities have failed to meet the standard of MFMA and PFMA.

More action against the killing of those who oppose and expose corruption and maladministration.

Equal pay for work of equal value. Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali thanked everyone who attended the march. “If we are not careful, we are going back to apartheid through the ballot votes,” he said. He said people would not go out and vote when their needs were not met, but what would happen was that those supporters of actional parties were going to vote, and before it’s too late the democracy and revolution would be gone. COSATU and Saftu members came out in numbers, marching for reductions in the petrol price, high food prices, gender-based violence, corruption in government entities and crime. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency (ANA) PSA provincial manager Mlungisi Ndlovu said they supported the strike because workers were not having it easy.

“Workers are unable to pay for housing, inflation goes up each and every month, they cannot afford petrol, food is expensive, crime and unemployment rates are high. A lot of things in this country are upside down, and the employers do not want to pay the workers salaries that are above or equal to inflation. Workers are tired and they are saying it is time the government listened to them.” COSATU and Saftu members came out in numbers, marching for reductions in the petrol price, high food prices, gender-based violence, corruption in government entities and crime. Picture: Bongani Mbatha: African News Agency /ANA SACP official Nomarashiya Caluza declared the party’s support for workers in the informal, public and private sectors. She encouraged workers to be united with their unions. The MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Sipho Hlomuka, signed and accepted the memorandum on behalf of the government. Sandile Kubheka, a provincial chief inspector at the Department of Employment and Labour, accepted and signed the memorandum on behalf of business.

