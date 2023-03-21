National shutdown: Urban Improvement Precincts in eThekwini say it was business as usual

Durban – Urban Improvement Precincts (UIP) operating within eThekwini have reported little to no incidents during the national shutdown of March 20 initiated by the EFF. In its newsletter, the Florida Road UIP provided an update on the national shutdown and the Florida Road precinct.

“We are glad to report that during the planned national shutdown and march on Florida Road, the authorities’ presence was felt and there were no incidents to report,” the Florida Road UIP said. The uMhlanga Rocks UIP said: “We are glad to report that despite the planned national shutdown it was business as usual in uMhlanga.” The Cornubia Industrial and Business Estate (CIBE) said: “We are glad to report that despite the planned national shutdown it was business as usual in the CIBE.”

All three thanked their operations team and other support teams on the ground on Monday for their efforts and presence. On its Facebook page on Tuesday, the Glenwood UIP said it was all good overnight. “What a testament to the joint co-operation between all the authorities and community/business-based structures in Glenwood, before, during and after the march. A huge thank you to all,” the Glenwood UIP said.

On Monday, it said that the EFF members had peacefully left Glenwood for the city. There was a huge security contingent with them and they would be on alert for their return. Earlier it said that it noted that EFF members were gathering outside Waltons on the corner of Bulwer and Clark roads. It said it was to be expected as it is where their offices are located. It was understood that they would leave from there to meet at King Dinuzulu Park, which was the gathering point for the march. The SAPS was in attendance. In the morning, the Glenwood UIP did say that there were sporadic incidents overnight which were quickly dealt with by security services.

"No incidents in Glenwood, and SAPS were active in stop and searches," the Glenwood UIP said. It also acknowledged and thanked all the volunteers, the SAPS, metro police, community policing forums and others who gave their time assisting to keep them all safe.