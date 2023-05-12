Ndwedwe Local Municipality tables a ‘tiny R300m’ budget

Durban — Ndwedwe Local Municipality mayor Sam Mfeka said the tiny R300 million budget he tabled on Thursday would be a clear justification to the demarcation board to grant the municipality’s request for Tongaat to be incorporated into it. Mfeka tabled what he called a “drop-in-the-ocean” budget compared to his neighbour, eThekwini Municipality, which boasts a R60 billion budget.

The event was held in the far-flung village of KwaNondabula near KwaMaphumulo on Thursday. With the tiny budget, Mfeka said the bulk of the money would go to infrastructure development, most of which was ravaged by last year’s devastating floods. He added that the KwaNondabula and Bhamshela villagers will have traffic lights for the first time, for which the municipality has set aside funds to build near the licensing station which is being built in Bhamshela.

The mayor said the robot would not only assist in traffic control but will also help learner drivers and instructors during the testing. Furthermore, the mayor announced the fixing of access roads and building of community halls in the entire wards of the municipality as well as assisting Ilembe District Municipality in the provision of water. “Today we don’t want to talk about the issue of demarcation since we came here to present the budget to our communities, but it is important to note that should we be granted the incorporation of Tongaat and Hazelmere Dam, our budget will increase and we will be able to change the lives of Ndwedwe people for the better,” said the mayor.

He added that with Hazelmere Dam falling under his municipality the revenue collection will improve a lot since Umgeni Water would be now working with his municipality rather than with eThekwini. The rural municipality is eyeing Tongaat and Hazelmere Dam as well as parts of Verulam, which are currently under eThekwini. Mfeka said all these areas were under Ndwedwe before the invention of local government and it would be fair that they were returned under his municipality for the benefit of Ndwedwe people, who are the ones contributing massively to the towns' GDP (gross domestic product). Apart from improving revenue collection, the incorporation of these areas to Ndwedwe municipality would also assist in reducing urbanisation levels to eThekwini by people who flock to the city to look for better services. The application, which is under consideration by the demarcation board, is being opposed by the residents and eThekwini.