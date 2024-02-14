Nearly four years and no funeral for woman killed by husband

Durban — A woman who was kidnapped and killed by her husband nearly four years ago has not had a funeral yet. In October Sfiso Professor Ndlovu was found guilty of the 2020 killing and kidnapping Khulukazi Ndlovu, she had been missing for a few days when her car was found burnt and abandoned in a cemetery in Molweni.

Human remains were found inside the wreck, but the identity of the body was only confirmed six months later through DNA. Ndlovu was also convicted of malicious damage to property by Judge Mohini Moodley who in November last year sentenced him to life imprisonment for killing his wife. He was sentenced to ten years imprisonment for kidnapping and seven years for malicious damage to property for setting alight Khulukazi’s Kia Picanto, these two sentences are to run concurrently with the term of life imprisonment imposed.

Following the sentence the family was relieved to finally be able to lay Khulukazi remains to rest. Initially, when her body was found, there was a long wait for DNA to confirm her identity, following this the family learned that since she was married they could not bury her as her husband had that right. However, as an accused in her murder, Ndlovu also could not bury her.

On Tuesday her sister Poppy Nqeketho said funeral arrangements had been forced to come to a halt due to an elder in the family falling ill. “We had to wait for the elder to get better because we can’t have a funeral with a member of the family sick and this person is the eldest in the family and an important part in decision making when it comes to the funeral arrangements.” Nqeketho said the elder was now better and the family anticipated continuing with funeral arrangements this week.

Ndlovu was arrested nearly six months after Khulukazi’s charred body was found. The couple who did not have any children together lived in Phoenix, with Ndlovu’s niece and another man mentioned as Vipes during the trial, the same man who was Ndlovu’s accomplice. Khulukazi had moved out of their Phoenix home and was renting accommodation in the area at the time of her disappearance and had a protection order against Ndlovu, she had also started dating another man.

Ndlovu worked as a Tansnat bus inspector, Khulukazi also worked for the company and so did the new man in her life. Khulukazi will be buried in the Eastern Cape where her family is from.