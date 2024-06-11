Neighbourhood Watch member on a mission to defeat crime in her community

Durban — To curb the crime levels in her community, Snenhlanhla Mhone, from KwaMashu Township has made it her mission to help her community by joining the Neighbourhood Watch. Mhone said she started last year after losing her job at a mask factory in New Germany.

"I joined Neighbourhood Watch to be part of peacemakers in my area and to ensure my family and neighbourhood are safe and protected from crime at all times," she said. In her community, she is known for her bravery and hard work. She said she often accompanies residents to wait for transport at bus stops in winter, where they become crime targets. The area she works in is notorious for crime and gang violence.

Crime levels are too high, she said. "There is poor collaboration from community members we are protecting, slow and poor response from the SAPS also affects us, and rescuing victims from armed thugs on the street without any protective equipment is a challenge," said Mhone. Her greatest moments come from seeing her neighbourhood safe and community members feeling free from crime.

She hopes for a decrease in crime statistics decrease. “We do not earn any money from this but need assistance with protective clothing, raincoats, and safety boots.” The Neighbourhood Watch is headed by Andile Jali, whom she said they worked well with.