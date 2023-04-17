Neighbours remove gates, fences with winch to help family escape fire

Durban — Neighbours banded together to remove gates and fences with a winch to allow the family to escape and the fire department to access the house. IPSS Medical Rescue managing director Dylan Meyrick said in the early hours of Saturday, the service received reports of a house on fire in Stanger. On arrival of medics, it was discovered a fire had started in a house resulting in the family being trapped inside.

“Fortunately, the surrounding residents quickly came together and were able to remove gates and fences with the use of a winch, allowing the family to escape and KDM (KwaDukuza Municipality) Fire Department to gain access to the house. Five family members were left with injuries ranging from minor to critical,” Meyrick said. “Two patients who sustained critical and serious injuries were transported to a specialised facility under the care of IPSS Medical Rescue advanced life support paramedics.” Meyrick thanked surrounding residents and the KDM Fire Department who managed to contain the fire quickly and save the lives of the family.

Neighbouring residents quickly came together and were able to remove gates and fences with the use of a winch, allowing the family to escape and KwaDukuza Municipality Fire Department to gain access to the house. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue Reacting to the incident, someone familiar with the house, Naidoo Roshiela said: “So sad I know this house we always called it the glass house. It’s just too beautiful. Praying for the family’s speedy recovery.” Steven Chhoteylal said they also called it the glass house back in the ’80s. “May the Lord be with the family,” Chhoteylal said.

Mariam Manack said they knew it as the glass house too. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, the eThekwini Municipality confirmed that there were no fatalities or injuries reported in the fire that broke out at Dakota Informal Settlement in Isipingo. “About 350 informal units were destroyed leaving hundreds of residents displaced,” the municipality said.

“The City’s firefighters worked through the night to extinguish the blaze. They managed to save 50 dwellings.” The municipality said displaced families had been relocated to a nearby community hall where they were being provided with necessities. It also said the City’s disaster management teams were conducting assessments to determine the nature and extent of further assistance to be provided.