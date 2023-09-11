New billboards by the Health Department to raise awareness about HIV/Aids

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane unveiled a series of new billboards about HIV/Aids on Friday last week. The billboards are being erected across the province.

The department’s spokesperson Ntokozo Maphisa said the billboards are designed to educate and raise awareness about HIV/Aids. He said they would promote responsible sexual behaviour such as condom use, knowing one’s HIV status, adherence to antiretroviral treatment (ART), prevent unplanned pregnancy, and to promote the role of Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), which protects against HIV infection. “The billboards are being strategically placed in various high-traffic areas, in order to capture the attention of people most affected by the HIV/Aids epidemic and those at risk. Unpacking the rationale behind the new billboards,” said Maphisa.

Moreover, Simelane said the government remained committed to tackling HIV/Aids head-on, and that there was a great need to re-invigorate and keep relevant all HIV/Aids messaging pertaining to its general awareness, prevention, treatment and adherence to treatment. Simelane said: “Language is a very powerful tool. But most of our messaging on HIV/Aids is old, and has ended up sounding dull. When someone says, ‘Protect yourself, wear a condom,’ it might go above people’s heads – especially when it comes to young people – because it’s an old message that even we grew up hearing. It’s something we hear every day. My team and I then sat down and said, ‘What messages can we come up with?’ Because promoting responsible sexual behaviour and adherence to treatment is extremely important.” She said the results were six catchy billboards written in township parlance and youth slang, with the following messages: Dwadla i-rubber, ugabhe i-ghost #FakiCondom (Slip a rubber on, and steer clear of trouble); · Ukuphusha ngo-brown kuzokufaka eghostini! #FakiCondom (Going in ‘raw’ will put you in trouble); · You tested HIV+? Don’t tatazel, Kuyaphileka nale shandisi! (You tested HIV positive? Don’t panic; you can live with HIV); · Gcwala ngama-ARV ukuze uhlale umoja! (Adhere to your treatment, so you can stay okay); · Ungalilahli isayidi, hlala emashini yama-ARV ukuze uhlale omoja! (Don’t fall by the wayside, stay on course by adhering to your Anti-Retroviral Treament so you can stay okay.); and · “Ivale mfana” – Sizowudl’u-PrEP i-HIV ize igubhe umswarelo (We’ll take our PrEP and stay protected from HIV until it says “sorry”);

One of the posts that would be on billboards. Picture: Supplied Furthermore, she said the new marketing campaign has been met with a favourable response from many users of social media, some of whom have branded it eye-catching, interesting and on point. “It remains vital for people to use condoms to get tested and know their HIV status. Through this messaging, we’re also saying, if you test positive, it’s not the end of the world. Your matter will be treated with confidentiality, and you can get your medication and adhere to the treatment programme, because it’s there and available free of charge,” she said. Moreover, Simelane revealed that the department had been struggling to popularise PrEP, until now. She said they had been talking about PrEP for quite some time and no one was asking about it until this new campaign. She added that there would be another round of new HIV/Aids messaging, which will target the younger generation.