New clue in Earhart plane mystery

Honolulu - A team of researchers seeking to solve the mystery of aviator Amelia Earhart’s 1937 disappearance say a sonar image taken from just beyond the shore of a remote Pacific island could be a piece of her plane.
A forensic imaging specialist for a research team that conducted an expedition to the island of Nikumaroro searching for Earhart’s plane last year said the image could represent a wing or part of the fuselage from Earhart’s aircraft.
Earhart and her navigator, Fred Noonan, departed Papua New Guinea on July 2, 1937, in her quest to circumnavigate the globe along an equatorial route. But they disappeared that day and emergency searches did not locate them.
The International Group for Historic Aircraft Recovery said it needed to send an expedition back to Nikumaroro to verify if the image of something lodged below an undersea cliff represents a piece of Earhart’s plane. – Reuters