New clue in Earhart plane mystery

Honolulu - A team of researchers seeking to solve the mystery of aviator Amelia Earhart’s 1937 disappearance say a sonar image taken from just beyond the shore of a remote Pacific island could be a piece of her plane.

A forensic imaging specialist for a research team that conducted an expedition to the island of Nikumaroro searching for Earhart’s plane last year said the image could represent a wing or part of the fuselage from Earhart’s aircraft.