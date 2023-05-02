New-elected KZN DA leadership prepares for the 2024 elections

Durban — The DA held its provincial leadership elections on Saturday, and its MPL in the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature, Francois Rodgers, retained his seat, defeating rival Msunduzi Municipality councillor Bongumusa Nhlabathi. Rodgers was re-elected to the top position at the party’s provincial congress in Durban. By retaining the position, Rodgers is expected to lead the DA and drive its campaigns with a mission to unseating the ANC in KZN in the 2024 general elections.

Rodgers, who lives in the Kokstad area, grew up in Pietermaritzburg. He was initially elected as KZN provincial leader during the party’s 2021 provincial congress and has served as DA KZN leader for two years. He once served as the party’s KZN chief whip and has also served as the DA’s former provincial chairperson. Other DA leaders elected to key positions in KZN were Sthembile Ngema, elected as provincial deputy leader, and Dean Macpherson, elected provincial chairperson.

Provincial deputy chairpersons: • First deputy chairperson, Martin Meyer. • Second deputy chairperson, Hlengiwe Shozi.

• Third deputy chairperson, Hannah Winkler. • Provincial chairperson, Remona Mckenzie. • Provincial deputy chairperson, Zoe Solomon.

“As the province of KZN, we as the DA go into this election with the ANC gradually losing support and the confidence of voters. This gives the DA and other like-minded political parties an opportunity to forge a new government in the province,” Rodgers said. Meanwhile, DA leader John Steenhuisen said the party has entered into a working agreement with the IFP, in a bid to form a strong opposition in KZN. He added that the two parties are planning to unseat the ANC in the province. Steenhuisen called on all opposition parties to speak with one voice against the ANC.