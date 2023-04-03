New fleet of vehicles to monitor traffic over the Easter weekend

Durban — A new fleet of vehicles was handed over to the Road Traffic Inspectorate to continue enforcing road rules and monitoring driver behaviour during the Easter period. The fleet was unveiled during the Integrated Easter Safety Plan and Pre-Easter Prayer at Ngcedomhlophe Sports ground, eMafakatini, under uMsunduzi Local Municipality, on Sunday.

Meanwhile, construction on the Peter Brown Road, on the N3 off ramp, was completed recently. The road is notorious for its fatalities. Twenty-five people have been killed in vehicle crashes on this road since January last year. Traffic will now be eased due to the re-opening of the road.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube unveiled fleet of Road Traffic Inspectorate vehicles to be used to enforce road rules and monitor driver behaviour during the Easter period. Picture: Supplied KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said she was glad the road was fully built, so people did not encounter traffic problems. “Police will work twice as hard to ensure that no cars carry overloaded passengers, especially in these coming days. To also assess that no cars are carrying illegal drug substances and unregistered firearms, including most wanted fugitives.” she said. Dube-Ncube said the campaign would continue throughout this month, with the aim of ensuring the safety and wellness of passengers.

“Travellers need to feel safe during Easter time, especially those who are travelling long distances. We are now hopeful that the drivers will be cautious on all our roads because this time of the year we experience a larger traffic volume; hence the police and law enforcement agencies have started the campaign to also ensure the road worthiness of the cars. Those who will be visiting the KZN province, we want them to feel safe and welcomed with warm hands,” she said. Dube-Ncube urged drivers to follow road safety rules and prioritise people’s lives. KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube attended a short prayer session and a wreath-laying ceremony at the Peter Brown offramp, on the N3 - where horrific accidents have claimed lives of 25 people since January. Picture: Supplied MEC of Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, said prayers were compulsory in Brown Road because of its reputation.

The SAPS and RTI organised a roadblock on Peter Brown Road to check for unroadworthy cars. “Cars without number plates will not be given a fine ticket, they will be impounded so that the owner will appear before court since that act is illegal,” Hlomuka said. KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube unveiled Peter Brown Road after it was under construction yesterday. Picture: Supplied WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.