New gold and silver coins weighing 1kg and 5oz unveiled by South African Mint

Durban — The South African Mint Company (RF) (PTY) Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the South African Reserve Bank, has successfully completed the development and production of its first large format coin range, extending the Big 5 Series ll offering even further. On Monday, the mint announced the launch of Big 5 Series ll Elephant 5oz and 1kg coins, in fine-silver and 24 carat gold. The 1kg coins are Africa’s first; the first-ever coins of this size to be produced by a mint on the continent. The 5oz gold coin on the other hand, makes a return following its first appearance in 2017 to commemorate 50 years of the Krugerrand in 2017, and again in 2022 to mark 55 years of the iconic coin.

Managing director of the South African Mint Honey Mamabolo, said the mint had been manufacturing full ounce and fractional sized coins for decades. "We have only ever attempted large diameter coin production as once-off special edition products to commemorate special anniversaries. We have now joined the pre-eminent mints of the world in adding these beautiful and extremely rare coin products as a permanent fixture in our portfolio." Mamabolo said the large formats will follow the same sequence of releases that the Big 5 series had become famous for, beginning with the elephant design, followed by the lion, rhino, leopard and lastly, the buffalo.

The new coins bear the same design as those of the established 1oz and 1/4oz Big 5 coins. The wider diameter surfaces magnify and enhance the wildlife illustrations commissioned from local artist, Kotie Geldenhuys. 2021 R5 5oz Fine-Silver Coin. Every detail of the elephant’s portrait is accentuated on this 64mm diameter. The 5oz in fine-silver make the large not only desirable, but accessible too. The size of the coins not only makes them impressive objects of art, but it also implies the use of a substantial amount of precious metal and a great contribution to the beneficiation of local precious metals. With the 5oz gold at 50mm diameter, the 5oz silver at 64mm, the 1kg gold at 90mm and the 1kg silver at 100mm diameter, the detail, value, and exclusivity of the coins are set to be a compelling attraction for local and international collectors.

"The large diameter of these coins enables us to provide a more engaging experience between the artist and the collector by providing more detail than is possible on smaller coins – they are truly a sight to behold and an offering we are very proud of at the South African Mint," Mamabolo concluded.