New Market Road overpass construction delays: Sanral announces new closure dates

Durban — The temporary road closures scheduled for this weekend for the installation of bridge beams for the construction of the New Market Road overpass bridge have been postponed to next month. Temporary closures were planned for Saturday night until Monday morning.

Sanral said the temporary road closures will now take place on: N3 northbound closure: 9pm on Saturday, November 9, 2024, to 5am on Sunday, November 10, 2024.

N3 southbound closure: 9pm on Sunday, November 10, 2024, to 5am on Monday, November 11, 2024. Sanral explained that the operation depends on weather conditions and should the operations not be able to meet the new dates, the following dates are reserved as alternative dates: N3 northbound closure: 9pm on Saturday, November 16, 2024, to 5am on Sunday, November 17, 2024.

N3 southbound closure: 9pm on Sunday, November 17, 2024, to 5am on Monday, November 18, 2024. Sanral Eastern Region project manager Jason Lowe said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“Our traffic accommodation team, with the assistance of the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) will monitor the closures for their full duration.” Lowe said increased traffic volumes can be expected at the Market Road interchange and the roads leading to it. “Trucks and heavy vehicles are advised to try and delay trips over this period and/or find suitable staging areas to avoid major congestion.

“Public transport operators are asked to ensure their drivers are aware of route closures and alternatives affecting their commuter routings. “Light vehicle traffic, as well as emergency services and traffic management, are advised to make use of alternative routing,” Lowe said. He added: “Sanral apologises for any inconvenience caused and appreciates the public’s patience during the ongoing major road enhancements.”