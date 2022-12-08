New metro police satellite station to help reduce crime in Inanda

Durban — Police Minister Bheki Cele said the Durban Metro satellite police station launched in Inanda will increase police visibility and help reduce crime in the area. The satellite station sponsored by a Durban hotel owner, who was concerned about crime in eTafuleni, Inanda, will according to Cele, assist the existing Inanda police station to intensify the fight against crime in the area.

The satellite police station was launched on Wednesday by Cele, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, the chief in the area Mqoqi Ngcobo, and the owner of The Octavia Boutique Hotel, Dalo Nala. Cele said that Durban metro police and the SAPS will work hand-in-hand with the Mtshebheni police station while the residents living around eTafuleni will get assistance from the new satellite station. “There are no cells here, so the criminals could be taken to Mtshebheni. The Inanda precinct and Mtshebheni lead in the country when it comes to the abuse and rape of women and also murder. We hope that this visibility, working together as the joint operation, will contribute to the reduction of the crime rate,” said Cele.

The Octavia Hotel owner Dalo Nala, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and Minister of Police Bheki Cele during the official opening of the eTafuleni satellite metro police station in Inanda. Picture: Tumi Pakkies African News Agency (ANA) He said increased police visibility would reduce crime and offer a quick response. Nala said that the relationship between the government and entrepreneurs was imperative. He said a lot of things had occurred that made the government spend money that it had not budgeted for, such as Covid-19, the July unrest and the April floods. “This is why we wanted to assist where we can. Metro deals a lot with traffic, but we have seen them having to use toilets at the petrol stations and that is not right, especially for women. This is why I saw it fit to assist where I can,” said Nala.

He said the hotel has state-of-theart security and therefore the metro police officers should not worry about being attacked in their facility. Nala said they had never had any incidents of crime since the hotel was built. “Community members would be able to come here should they need to certify their documents. They would also be able to come here and report crime, which would be handed over to the Mtshebheni police station,” explained Nala. eTafuleni metro police satellite station in Inanda, built outside The Octavia hotel. Picture: Tumi Pakkies African News Agency (ANA) Kaunda said establishing the satellite station was part of the municipality’s crime prevention strategies. Kaunda said it was a clear demonstration of what can be achieved when the government and businesses work together to fight crime.

