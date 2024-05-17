New milestone in Daily News Milk Fund’s 82-year legacy of nourishment for those in need

Durban — In a heart-warming display of community support and compassion, the Daily News Milk Fund once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to uplifting underprivileged members of society. This week, the fund handed over essential provisions of full-cream powdered milk and porridge to more than 100 beneficiaries, marking another milestone in its remarkable 82-year legacy of service.

Since its inception, the Daily News Milk Fund has stood as a beacon of hope for those facing food insecurity, particularly within the realm of education. Daily News Milk Fund co-ordinator Sushie Munsamy with a beneficiary. For many schools and crèches, the challenge of providing a nutritious meal for children remains daunting, if not impossible. However, through the generosity of various companies, public donors, and the dedicated staff of Independent Newspapers, this initiative continues to bridge the gap between hunger and hope. The significance of such donations cannot be overstated. Beyond the nutritional value they provide, these contributions serve as a lifeline for countless families struggling to make ends meet. For parents who often must choose between putting food on the table and other essential expenses, the relief offered by the Daily News Milk Fund is immeasurable.

The impact of this initiative reverberates far beyond the simple act of handing over powdered milk and porridge. It speaks to a broader ethos of compassion, empathy, and collective responsibility. It embodies the belief that no child should go hungry and that each member of society has a role to play in building a brighter future for the next generation. As the beneficiaries gathered at the Independent Media Offices to receive their donations, their faces radiated gratitude and joy. For them, these provisions represent more than just sustenance – they symbolise the promise of a better tomorrow. They are a reminder that, even in the face of adversity, there are those who care deeply about their well-being and are willing to lend a helping hand. Sameera Kareem, the CSI Manager and Project Coordinator for Indy Charities, centre, with the beneficiaries. Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, one recipient said: “It makes a great difference in the lives of many underprivileged children.”

These words encapsulate the essence of the Daily News Milk Fund – a beacon of hope, a source of nourishment, and a testament to the power of community. Sameera Kareem, the CSI Manager and Project Co-ordinator for Indy Charities, said: “I am deeply thankful for the opportunity to play a role in this vital initiative and remain committed to continuing our efforts to nourish and empower the lives of underprivileged children in our community,” Kareem added. Banking Details: The Daily News Milk & Welfare Fund.

FNB Account number 50841595819. NPO: 002-218 PBO – 18/11/13/3927