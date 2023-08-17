New R1.9bn industrial park breaks ground at Giba Gorge

Durban — The R1.9 billion Giba Business Estate sod-turning for the development within Durban’s Outer West took place on Wednesday. This is expected to be the largest light industrial and logistics development to break ground in Durban. It is expected to create hundreds of shortterm and permanent jobs and boost the greater eThekwini region’s GDP.

Spokesperson for developers Sultex Investments, Nel Nathoo and Shaaz Moosa, explained that the development marked the opening up of new land for industrial development that was up until now zoned for agricultural use. Strategically located next to the westbound carriageway of the Mariannhill Toll Plaza along the N3, it will rejuvenate the Giba Business Park, creating important business opportunities for the logistics and SMME light industrial sectors, they said. “Sultex Holdings comprises a group of local Durban businessmen who are collectively undertaking this prestigious project as an expression of its commitment to the eThekwini region. This substantial investment in this project is testimony to their confidence in the region,” he said.

The development is being led by Nathoo Mbeyane Engineers and Re-Invent Property Development Managers. The development, which has been earmarked as one of the city’s key catalytic projects by the eThekwini Municipality, will see the development of 220 000m² of platformed sites of various sizes. The Giba Business Estate comprises 22 sites aimed at light industry, warehousing and the allied logistics sectors, and will be developed in two phases.