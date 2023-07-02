New Ugu District Municipality mayor sworn in

Durban — Five months after the death of Ugu District Municipality mayor Phumlile Mthiyane, the municipality swore in a new mayor, Sikhumbuzo Issac Mqadi, on Thursday. Mthiyane died in January. Ugu District Municipality spokesperson France Zama said that the Ugu council elected Mqadi as the new mayor of the municipality. He said that Mqadi was sworn in under oath, unopposed, before the full council sitting of the municipality on Thursday.

He also said that Mqadi was a seasoned leader who was no stranger to Ugu district communities. He understood the socio-economic struggles that communities in the district faced as he too hailed from the rural KwaXolo community (Gcilima). Zama said that Mqadi, a former Ray Nkonyeni Municipality mayor, joined the municipality at a time when Ugu had been recovering from the loss of former mayor Mthiyane and municipal manager Dr Elliot Ntombela, who died days apart from each other. Ugu District Municipality Speaker Sizwe Ngcobo, Mayor Zeqo Mqadi and Deputy Mayor Mandla Chiya. Picture: Ugu District Municipality. Zama added that the Ugu District Municipality and the entire district welcomed Mqadi to his new task.

“We wish him well in his journey with much-needed service delivery strides that will improve the lives of his people,” Zama said. Mqadi served as a PR councillor in the district and therefore understood the municipality’s core function of improving service delivery to Ugu communities, he said. During his speech, Mqadi said that the time for delayed service delivery should be abolished. “Today marks the beginning of a new journey where our communities should be put first at all costs. where all our efforts must be driven towards improving service delivery as well as creating a conducive environment for tourism, young entrepreneurs and business people alike,” Mqadi said.

He said that this required working together regardless of political affiliations in order to put people's needs first. “We have to work diligently and collectively in providing service delivery to our people. We also have to work together to fight against the abuse of women and children. We need to ensure that our people have access to water and sanitation,” Mqadi said. Meanwhile, the Ray Nkonyeni Municipality (RNM) congratulated its former mayor for being elected Ugu mayor.

“The Ray Nkonyeni Municipality wishes to congratulate its former mayor, Councillor IS Mqadi, as the mayor of Ugu District Municipality,” RNM said. The municipality said that Mqadi was sworn in after he tendered his resignation from RNM on Monday, June 26, 2023. “We wish mayor Mqadi all the best in his new responsibilities as the mayor of Ugu District Municipality,” RNM said.