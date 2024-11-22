New Zealand and China unite to advance vocational education for future generations

In an era where vocational education is increasingly recognised as a cornerstone of economic and community development, New Zealand stands at the forefront, with over a quarter of a million learners engaged in vocational education. Grahame Morton, ambassador of New Zealand to China delivered an enlightening speech at the 2024 World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference, outlining the pivotal role that vocational training plays in nurturing the future generation of learners.

“Vocational education and training is a particularly valued part of our educational landscape,” said Morton. The government's commitment to fostering practical skills reflects the global shift towards equipping youth with the necessary tools to adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing world. New Zealand's vocational education system is characterised by its emphasis on applied learning—utilising real-life experiences to cultivate not only social and emotional intelligence but also significant intellectual skills. The nation's unique approach spans secondary and tertiary levels, effectively blending theoretical knowledge with practical application outside the classroom environment.

The diversity of study options available in New Zealand, ranging from community campuses to provider-based academies, showcases its dedication to student choice. This broad offering fosters an environment where learners can pivot between academic and vocational streams more freely, a critical factor in today’s unpredictable job market. Morton noted, “A tertiary education provides many pathways,” enabling students to advance through various qualifications—from certificates to higher degrees. Importantly, the collaboration between industry and education ensures that vocational programmes remain relevant and responsive to market demands. Employers are actively involved in course development, instructional design, and even the recruitment of graduates. However, Morton cautioned that to maintain its impact, the vocational education system must continually adapt.

“Constant evolution and innovation are essential,” he said. Both New Zealand and China are recognising the necessity of ambitious reforms within their vocational education systems. Recent changes in New Zealand include the re-establishment of independent regional politics aimed at ensuring vocational providers are responsive to local demands while strengthening industry connections and improving financial sustainability. “We are also fostering closer cooperation between industry and education providers,” added Morton, demonstrating a commitment to a more integrated approach.

He acknowledged China's endeavours to modernise its extensive vocational education system, which aims to enhance quality, accessibility, and employability in line with evolving industry standards. The historical ties between New Zealand and China in the field of education have paved the way for fruitful cooperation, noted during Premier Li Jiang's visit to New Zealand in June. “New Zealand remains committed to sharing perspectives and collaborating on the challenges and opportunities in vocational education,” said Morton.