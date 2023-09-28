Newborn wrapped in a blanket found dead in a bin in Port Shepstone

Durban — Police are investigating a case of concealment of birth after a baby was found in a bin on the beachfront in Port Shepstone on Thursday morning. The Mi7 National Group reported that a newborn baby was found dead and abandoned in a Port Shepstone bin.

The company said that while conducting regular patrols in the Port Shepstone area, a Mi7 reaction officer was waved down by a member of the public who reported that community members found a baby abandoned in a nearby dustbin. He said the reaction officer worked quickly to notify the Mi7 control room, which dispatched Mi7 Emergency Medical Services to the location. “Medics found the newborn wrapped in a blanket, and upon assessment, the infant was declared deceased,” the Mi7 National Group said.

It said the matter was handed over to the police for further investigation. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said: “Port Shepstone police are investigating a case of concealment of birth after a baby was found in a bin on the beachfront this morning September 28, 2023, by a passer-by. “Circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.”

In an unrelated incident, on February 9, Mi7 National Group’s Emergency Medical Services was dispatched after reports that a newborn baby was found abandoned at a construction site in Port Shepstone. “Mi7 medics arrived to find the baby, believed to be only a few hours old, in a hypothermic state. Medics worked quickly to stabilise the infant before transporting it to a nearby hospital for further care,” the Mi7 National Group said. The company said it is believed construction workers found the infant abandoned among debris on a site belonging to Chester Butcheries. The infant was wrapped in a plastic bag and a T-shirt. The site owner immediately rushed to provide assistance in ensuring the infant’s well-being before Mi7 medics arrived.