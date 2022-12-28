Newly deployed police officers to help fight crime over New Year in Durban

Durban has received 20 newly trained police officers to decisively deal with combating crime.
KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Sipho Hlomuka said 164 officers in total were allocated to different areas of eThekwini to tighten-up law enforcement and road safety as part of the integrated festive season law enforcement plan in the province ahead of the New Year.
Hlomuka said the new officers from college were going to assist with enforcing the law while also fighting the shortage of police at different police stations.
“This is a continuous plan put in place weeks ago. We are now monitoring the implementation of it. I appreciate the work done by the police officers, who have been trying their level best to combat crime.”
Hlomuka said the success of this plan depended on law enforcement’s proactive work to minimise traffic accidents and levels of crime in communities. Thus far, more than 130 illegal firearms were confiscated and taken off the streets and 3 000 suspects arrested for various crimes since the start of the festive season.
Hlomuka said the plan also focuses on heavy vehicles, following several fatal accidents across KZN.
“Various law enforcement agencies are working alongside police ensuring there is safety within and across the province. These officers will be monitoring eThekwini as a whole, including the beaches. We want people and tourists to be as safe as possible and ensure police are visible across the province,” Hlomuka said.
The department would be visiting Richards Bay’s hot spots, conducting road safety through alcohol testing, vehicle testing, licence testing and check inspection of vehicles.
“In Richards Bay we would also monitor safety because it is important that people are safe. We are appealing to everyone to work with the police because police alone cannot do everything alone. This is why we are working with all stakeholders, communities, the Road Traffic Inspectorate, traffic officers and the SAPS, including pastors, amakhosi, and everyone to ensure we fight crime together and win.”
