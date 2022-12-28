Newly deployed police officers to help fight crime over New Year in Durban

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Sipho Hlomuka said 164 officers in total were allocated to different areas of eThekwini to tighten-up law enforcement and road safety as part of the integrated festive season law enforcement plan in the province ahead of the New Year.

Hlomuka said the new officers from college were going to assist with enforcing the law while also fighting the shortage of police at different police stations.

“This is a continuous plan put in place weeks ago. We are now monitoring the implementation of it. I appreciate the work done by the police officers, who have been trying their level best to combat crime.”

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka tightens up law enforcement and road safety plans in the province ahead of New Year and welcomes 20 new officers in Durban. Picture: Supplied

Hlomuka said the success of this plan depended on law enforcement’s proactive work to minimise traffic accidents and levels of crime in communities. Thus far, more than 130 illegal firearms were confiscated and taken off the streets and 3 000 suspects arrested for various crimes since the start of the festive season.