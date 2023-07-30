NFP councillor gunned down in Nongoma

Durban — The National Freedom Party (NFP) has called for the deployment of a police specialised unit in Nongoma, in the north of KwaZulu-Natal, following the brutal killing of its female councillor, Ntombenhle Mchunu. Mchunu, who was the oldest councillor in the local municipality, was shot and killed by unknown people at her house early on Sunday, according to the statement released by party leader Canaan Mdletshe.

Mdletshe said the councillor was sleeping at her home when unknown gunmen broke into her house and fired several shots, killing her instantly before fleeing. "We are extremely hurt by the attack. It is hitting us badly because the signs have been there. Since the NFP-ANC-EFF block took over the reins in Nongoma, there have been threats made by senior leaders of a certain political party as well as individuals. We call on Police Minister Bheki Cele and the national commissioner to deploy a specialised team of police in Nongoma,”said Mdletshe. He further called for anyone who had made threats to be arrested, including leaders of a certain political party he did not name, adding that a person who made a voice note threatening that they would “get back the municipality" must also be arrested.

The party said it was unacceptable that councillors in kwaNongoma constantly lived in fear. It added that it was worried since this was the second female NFP councillor to be attacked recently. It said three weeks ago, another female councillor, Nonhlanhla Zungu, survived two attempts on her life. "We want the perpetrators of these senseless attacks to be arrested. We want the mastermind to be arrested because we do not believe individuals would just gang up against councillors without being paid to do so. Nongoma cannot continue to be an area of hooligans and hitmen just because they are feared as such. The police must clean up the area. Drastic measures must be put in place to deal with thugs masquerading as politicians in Nongoma,” said the party. It has been raising the alarm since its coalition with the ANC and EFF took over from the IFP, calling on the police to be on high alert. Mdletshe said if police had heeded the party’s call to deploy intelligence on the ground after a voice clip that had warned about a takeover of Nongoma by a certain political party, maybe Mchunu’s killing could have been avoided.