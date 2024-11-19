NFP expels secretary-general Nhlanhla Thwala amid internal turmoil

Durban — The National Freedom Party (NFP) is embroiled in a deepening crisis after the party expelled its secretary-general, Nhlanhla “Teddy” Thwala, following a disciplinary hearing held on Sunday in Durban. The decision signals a ructions in the party, which remains a crucial partner in the Government of Provincial Unity (GPU) led by Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli in KwaZulu-Natal.

Thwala has been at odds with NFP leader Ivan Barnes for some time. This ongoing conflict led to significant divisions within the party, formed in 2011 by Zanele KaMagwaza-Msibi after she departed from the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), once founded by the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in 1975. In a striking move, Thwala was expelled from the NFP in absentia after failing to appear for the disciplinary inquiry on Sunday after he was accused of “gross misconduct”.

This hearing proceeded despite Thwala holding a court order that barred any actions against him pending the outcome of a case before the Pietermaritzburg High Court. The official notification of Thwala’s expulsion was sent to him in a letter signed by Barnes, stating that he had been found guilty of multiple charges. The letter accused him of gross misconduct, emphasising that his actions had violated the NFP’s Constitution and Code of Conduct, thereby bringing the party into disrepute. “This serves to confirm that following a disciplinary hearing held at Durban on Sunday the 17th of November 2024, the above-mentioned member (Thwala) has been found guilty of all charges brought against him and was found to have committed acts of gross misconduct in violation of the NFP Constitution and Code of Conduct, this having brought the party into disrepute in the process,” read the letter.

It added: "In light of the above, the sanction imposed by the Chairperson of the Disciplinary Enquiry was one of expulsion from the party with immediate effect," read the letter. Thwala has been given five days to contest the ruling should he believe it unjust. Attempts to reach Thwala have proven futile as his cellphone has been off since last Wednesday. The letter did not specify what had Thwala done leading to his expulsion from the party.

The NFP, currently holding only one seat in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, plays a kingmaker in the GPU government, which comprises the IFP, the ANC, and the DA alongside the NFP. The political landscape has been shaky since the results of the May 29 elections, where factional disputes have become increasingly pronounced. Some former NFP members are allegedly allying with the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) led by former president Jacob Zuma, but the current leadership – a claim that has not been officially verified.

As a demonstration of their commitment to the coalition, Mbali Shinga, NFP chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal, was appointed as the MEC for Social Development, a move intended to solidify their position within the GPU. However, the ongoing leadership tussles and public disputes threaten the stability of this unity government. Should the NFP withdraw, the balance in the legislature would tip to an even 40 against 40, significantly affecting decision-making and governance in the province. Thwala could not be reached for comment as his phone was off and did not respond to written messages sent to him.