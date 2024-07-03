NFP leader lays charge against a party member

Durban — Tensions are simmering in the National Freedom Party (NFP) after the party’s secretary-general, Nhlanhla “Teddy” Thwala, opened a case of crimen injuria and intimidation against a prominent party member. The NFP member, who works at the Dannhauser Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, cannot be named as he has yet to appear in court.

Thwala told the Daily News that he had received a flurry of intimidating messages from the suspect on social media platforms, including WhatsApp. Fed up, Thwala went to the Alexandra police station in Scottsville, Pietermaritzburg, and opened a case against his fellow party man. “The content of the messages was degrading to my person coupled with intimidation and a flurry of insults,” said Thwala.

“I’m beginning to feel very concerned and worried about my safety.” Thwala alleged that a group of NFP members had been behind a deliberate ploy to elbow him out of the party. “They have accused me of being an IFP member, which I am not. They claim I am a secret member of the IFP. This is a lie, and they know it,” said Thwala.

Thwala said the threatening messages intensified following the election of the IFP’s Michael Khumalo as the new mayor of the Zululand District Municipality. Khumalo replaced Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, who was recently deployed as the new MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) in KZN. “They were accusing me of being a bedfellow of the IFP and assisting them to retain the municipality. I don’t know how I helped the IFP. These are serious allegations that are tarnishing my image.” He vowed to expose all the NFP members behind the campaign to allegedly tarnish his image.

“I know all of them. They will never succeed in what they’re trying to do. I am a loyal member of the NFP, and no one will push me out of the party,” said Thwala. Thwala is a former leader of the UDM in KwaZulu-Natal. When contacted, the NFP member said he was not aware of a case that had been opened against him.

“It is the first I am hearing that there’s a case against me. No one has told me about the case you’re talking about.” The member said he knew Thwala but shot down the allegations levelled against him. “It’s been a long time since we last spoke with him and I’ve never intimidated him,” said the member.

The internal factional quarrels were not new in the NFP. The party, which scored a crucial single seat in KZN during the May election, has been battling internal bickering that went all the way to the court. The power deals between the governing coalition of the IFP-ANC-DA and the NFP saw the NFP’s Mbali Shinga being appointed as the MEC for Social Development in KZN.