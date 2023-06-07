NGO urges residents to stop polluting rivers and oceans

Durban — A non-governmental organisation that looks after green spaces and supports communities to work with these spaces urges citizens to stop plastic pollution to try to reduce the amount of plastic waste flowing into the oceans and rivers. Green Corridors’ litterboom co-ordinator Siphiwe Rakgabale said they had installed 16 litterbooms on to waterways in the eThekwini Municipality to minimise the flow of plastics into the Indian Ocean.

Litterbooms are large plastic pipes that trap floating waste. The waste is collected by local community co-ordinators, and sorted. Rakgabale said plastics that were not able to be recycled were taken to the Green Corridors KwaMashu Materials Beneficiation Centre, and combined with other materials are converted into “green” pavers. Rakgabale estimated that there were 75-199 million tons of plastic waste floating in the oceans, mostly flowing into the sea from rivers.

He said this plastic pollution not only endangered marine biodiversity, but also contributed to climate change. “Last year Green Corridors was able to remove two tons of plastic from our 16 litterbooms, but this is a fragment of what could be captured and redirected. The waste comes down these waterways through the inappropriate use of stormwater drains, lack of waste management services around informal settlements, and lack of awareness among consumers about the impact of the products they buy,” Rakgabale said. He called upon governments, businesses, communities, and individuals to take action and support initiatives that helped to minimise the waste flowing into the oceans.

“By investing in sustainable waste management systems, promoting recycling, and raising awareness about the importance of reducing plastic consumption, we can create a positive and lasting impact on our oceans and the planet as a whole,” said Rakgabale. He said they would be participating in several events this month to create awareness around waste management and recycling related to the oceans. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.