Nick Evans rescues pregnant black mamba on Steve Irwin Day

Durban snake rescuer Nick Evans marked Steve Irwin Day by rescuing a pregnant (gravid) black mamba in Queensburgh on Wednesday.
Evans said: “She was looking for a spot to lay, so she’s now in a ‘Mamba B&B’, where she’s been given a safe place to lay, after which she’ll be relocated far from people. As will her young, in 3 months or so, upon hatching.”
He said data is collected from the mother, eggs and juveniles, for research projects he is working on.
Evans explained that in the wild, mambas lay and leave their eggs.
“Steve Irwin, the late Australian ‘Crocodile Hunter’, did an enormous amount for wildlife conservation, and environmental education. He was the reason I became interested in snakes. So to have a nice rescue on any day of significance in relation to him is very special for me,” Evans said.
On its X page on Wednesday, the Australia Zoo said: “The original Wildlife Warrior. Happy Steve Irwin Day”.
The original Wildlife Warrior. Happy Steve Irwin Day💚 pic.twitter.com/AcZADcgZs6— Australia Zoo (@AustraliaZoo) November 15, 2023
The zoo thanked their fellow wildlife warriors for their love and support on Steve Irwin Day.
“Today, we honour the extraordinary life and legacy of Steve, celebrating his passion for wildlife and wild places around the world. Crikey!”
A BIG thank you to our fellow Wildlife Warriors for your love and support this Steve Irwin Day. Today, we honour the extraordinary life and legacy of Steve, celebrating his passion for wildlife and wild places around the world. Crikey! pic.twitter.com/ZiA7wUFxIT— Australia Zoo (@AustraliaZoo) November 14, 2023
Also on its X page, The Crocodile Hunter Lodge said: “Today is Steve Irwin Day. The original Wildlife Warrior and to this day, one of the world’s most influential voices in conservation.”
Today is Steve Irwin Day. The original Wildlife Warrior and to this day, one of the world’s most influential voices in conservation ❤️ pic.twitter.com/40ksKQMiKm— CrocHunterLodge (@CrocHunterLodge) November 14, 2023
On his X page, Robert Irwin said: “Today, November 15 is Steve Irwin Day. A day to remember our dad, the greatest Wildlife Warrior on the planet. He was one man who changed the world forever and continues to inspire the next generations.”
Today, November 15 is Steve Irwin Day. A day to remember our dad, the greatest Wildlife Warrior on the planet. He was one man who changed the world forever and continues to inspire the next generations. pic.twitter.com/FDtyretDeg— Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) November 15, 2023
