Friday, November 17, 2023

Nick Evans rescues pregnant black mamba on Steve Irwin Day

Nick Evans marked Steve Irwin Day with the rescue of a pregnant black mamba in Queensburgh. Picture: Nick Evans

Published 2h ago

Durban snake rescuer Nick Evans marked Steve Irwin Day by rescuing a pregnant (gravid) black mamba in Queensburgh on Wednesday.

Evans said: “She was looking for a spot to lay, so she’s now in a ‘Mamba B&B’, where she’s been given a safe place to lay, after which she’ll be relocated far from people. As will her young, in 3 months or so, upon hatching.”

He said data is collected from the mother, eggs and juveniles, for research projects he is working on.

Evans explained that in the wild, mambas lay and leave their eggs.

“Steve Irwin, the late Australian ‘Crocodile Hunter’, did an enormous amount for wildlife conservation, and environmental education. He was the reason I became interested in snakes. So to have a nice rescue on any day of significance in relation to him is very special for me,” Evans said.

On its X page on Wednesday, the Australia Zoo said: “The original Wildlife Warrior. Happy Steve Irwin Day”.

The zoo thanked their fellow wildlife warriors for their love and support on Steve Irwin Day.

“Today, we honour the extraordinary life and legacy of Steve, celebrating his passion for wildlife and wild places around the world. Crikey!”

Also on its X page, The Crocodile Hunter Lodge said: “Today is Steve Irwin Day. The original Wildlife Warrior and to this day, one of the world’s most influential voices in conservation.”

On his X page, Robert Irwin said: “Today, November 15 is Steve Irwin Day. A day to remember our dad, the greatest Wildlife Warrior on the planet. He was one man who changed the world forever and continues to inspire the next generations.”

Daily News

