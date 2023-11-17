Nick Evans rescues pregnant black mamba on Steve Irwin Day

Evans said: “She was looking for a spot to lay, so she’s now in a ‘Mamba B&B’, where she’s been given a safe place to lay, after which she’ll be relocated far from people. As will her young, in 3 months or so, upon hatching.”

He said data is collected from the mother, eggs and juveniles, for research projects he is working on.

Evans explained that in the wild, mambas lay and leave their eggs.

“Steve Irwin, the late Australian ‘Crocodile Hunter’, did an enormous amount for wildlife conservation, and environmental education. He was the reason I became interested in snakes. So to have a nice rescue on any day of significance in relation to him is very special for me,” Evans said.