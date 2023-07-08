Nightmare for shopper whose car went missing in mall parking lot

Durban — An uMlazi resident is not satisfied with how the SAPS is handling his case after his Kia bakkie 2.7 diesel 2007 was stolen in the parking lot of Bluff Towers Mall, south of Durban, on Sunday. Sibusiso Buthelezi says that the SAPS is dragging its feet, hindering the possibility of his bakkie being found.

Speaking to the Daily News, he shared his disappointment at the run-around he has been subjected to ever since the ordeal. Buthelezi said that when he returned to the parking area after shopping he could not see his bakkie and called security. He added that the first thing that came to mind was that maybe the van had been clamped.

“I had never imagined that someday my car would be stolen in full view of the car guards loitering in the mall. And when that day came I would have thought swift action would be taken by both the mall’s security personnel and the police, but that has not been the case,” said Buthelezi. He uses his bakkie for work purposes. If he does not find it he could lose income. The bakkie does not have a tracking device installed. He opened a case of theft at the Brighton Beach SAPS, who sent him a text message with the details of his case number. Since then they have not contacted him. Buthelezi believes there is no investigating officer assigned to his case.

“I went back to the mall to view the CCTV footage for my mind to be at ease, as I still could not comprehend what had just happened. The head of security blatantly refused to show me anything, saying the only person who could access the footage was the investigating officer,” Buthelezi said. Buthelezi’s main concern is that the police are helping the perpetrators carry on with their shenanigans while he is waiting for an investigating officer to be assigned to his case. Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo advised that people should make contact with the station commander or detective commander should they not be satisfied with the investigating officer.

Buthelezi also voiced his dissatisfaction with the security personnel of the Bluff Towers Mall, saying that if this was the new normal for shoppers at the facility then "we are not safe anywhere". The facility manager of Bluff Towers Mall, Charlene Naidoo, highlighted that the reason the security personnel could not show the footage to the complainant was because of the security risk.