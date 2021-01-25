Nine more voice clips insulting Jackson Mthembu emerge amid old ANC factional lines

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - KHABO Mamdlalose Nene’s judgement is clouded by factionalism and disrespect for ANC decisions, a member of the party in the Mzala Nxumalo region said yesterday. Nene, a prominent member of the regional executive committee was heard in a voice note hurling insults at the late minister Jackson Mthembu who died of Covid-19-related complications last week. As of Sunday, nine more voice notes, in which Nene continued with her attack, which the Daily News heard, had emerged. These were of a conversation in a group of ANC members called Comrade in Arms. Three voices are in support of Nene and they are heard insulting another member, Zipho Zwane, who was questioning the rationale in throwing such vile comments on a father to his children, a husband to a wife and a brother to his extended family and a comrade.

“They were chatting in a group named Comrade in Arms and members supported Khabo’s comments about Comrade Mthembu. It is clear in the conversation that group members were still bitter about President Ramaphosa ascending to the party and the country (leadership). She and some in the group were against the CR17 (faction) and matters worsened after the president came out victorious. Now Comrade Mthembu’s crime was to support the president's leadership. It is indeed sad that factionalism (in the ANC) has turned comrades against one another. Our REC (regional executive committee) has the voice notes and I understand that the provincial leadership is aware of this and action will be taken,” said the ANC member in the region.

In the clips, Nene is heard criticising Mthembu and throwing conspiracy theories around Covid-19 and billionaire US businessman Bill Gates.

In one of the clips, she was heard saying: “We Zipho (Zwane), happy are you those who have not experienced what we have gone through that has been promoted by people like Jackson Mthembu. Do you know how it feels to sit on the mattress with a lit candle yet the coffin of your loved one is not next to you? Have you had the experience of having your loved one getting buried like a dog? Are you talking about something that you know or politics?

“This is not about politics, these people (government officials) have changed everything so we are also not talking politics now, this is a war. Jackson and others have been standing on podiums telling people to wear masks, wash their hands while receiving billions at the expense of the people’s lives. Now you are telling us to practise ubuntu (humanity)? Where was ubuntu when our family members, relatives and friends died? You think you are smart Zipho, you are pushing politics even when it is not necessary. Today you are telling us to be sympathetic just because it’s one of your faction members who has died? Your (faction) member (Mthembu) has died, and our own people have died. I have an experience of sitting on the mourning mattress for someone who died and like a dog, someone who had been alive and in three days passed on and I had to sit and mourn something caused by politicians who think they are clever”.

She continues: “Today they will live in hell without even a cent and will be facing God Himself. You think we were fooling around when we were saying we are praying? Ubuntu my foot”. In some of the clips at least two participants are heard supporting Nene and insulting him for asking them to be sensitive about what they say about a dead person, especially their own comrade. Another member is heard saying they won’t mourn for Mthembu because he was on the CR17 (faction).

Zwane confirmed that he participated in the conversation trying to convince the members to desist from speaking ill of their own comrade. “My crime was to tell them that they can’t be celebrating the death of another comrade. I said Comrade Mthembu had a wife, children and extended family members so their comments did more harm than good. As we engage in such vicious attacks among one another we are not only creating a rift among ourselves, but in the South African community at large. I’m not bothered by the insults directed at me but about the damage this is doing to the organisation,” said Zwane.

Acting regional spokesperson Lawrence Dube said they had submitted a report to the provincial leadership giving the regional recommendations on the matter. He could not be reached later for comment on the new voice notes.

Nene said her lawyer advised her against commenting on the matter until they had a consultation. A

NC provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said the Provincial Working Committee would deal with the Nene case today.

“The Mzala Nxumalo regional leadership has given us the REC member’s name only and they have recommended her suspension. We have not heard of other members who were supporting her actions. The matter will be dealt with,” Ntombela said.

When asked about the CR17 allegations, Ntombela was shocked, saying they would have to compile all the clips as they only heard the one dealing with tirades against Mthembu.

Mthembu was buried on Sunday in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga.

Daily News