Ninety percent of stationery and books delivered to KZN schools for 2023

Durban — The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education says when schools open next year, on the first day, first hour, and the first minute, there will be teaching and learning taking place. This was after MEC Mbali Frazer on Wednesday expressed that she was satisfied with the progress made on the preparation of stationery for the next school year.

“We are happy with the state of readiness that we found here, our textbooks are in order and even our exercise books are ready,” said the MEC, while at a warehouse in eManzimtoti where she had been to inspect what was ready for next year. KZN Education MEC Mbali Fraser inspected the department’s warehouse in Amanzimtoti to assess the readiness of stationery and books for 2023. Photo: Supplied Explaining the reasons for the inspection, Frazer said that the department’s core function was to teach pupils in the province, adding that if the material was not ready it meant no teaching would be able to take place in KZN classrooms. “We, therefore, decided to come here to witness the work that is happening so that we know that we are ready and come January everything is in order.”

KZN Education MEC Mbali Fraser inspected the department’s warehouse in Amanzimtoti to assess the readiness of 2023 stationery and books. Photo: Supplied According to the department, delivery of the stationery and textbooks had already begun with 90% of the material already delivered. Spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said that only 10% of the material was still left to be delivered by truck to education districts. KZN Education MEC Mbali Fraser inspected the department’s warehouse in Amanzimtoti to assess readiness for 2023 stationery and books. Photo: Supplied Daily News