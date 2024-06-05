No arrests made in case of uMlazi teen killed in her home

Durban — The decomposing body of a murdered uMlazi teen girl has been moved from a government mortuary to a private one. Wandile Aphiwe Ngcobo, 17, a Grade 11 pupil at Durban Girls’ Secondary, was stabbed to death and suspected to have been raped in her home last week.

She had been home alone on the day. On Monday, the teen’s father, Mondli Ngcobo, said a member of the Community Police Forum had found her body after overhearing some boys in the neighbourhood discussing how they had noticed someone walk out of a house although the owners had been seen leaving for work. The CPF member had gone to investigate. Ngcobo said the family’s burier has taken Wandile’s body was taken to a private mortuary over the weekend.

“Luckily, I was there and I saw her body at Park Rynie mortuary before it was taken by the private company. My daughter had been at that mortuary for three days. When we fetched her body it was beginning to decompose. We were told that it was due to the fridges at the mortuary not working properly. The wounds where she was operated on have also not been stitched up properly,” said Ngcobo. Wandile was supposed to have gone to school with her sister. Siphosethu, a Grade 8 pupil at the same school as her, but had asked to stay home so that she could prepare for the mid-year exams. Ngcobo said the sisters had been inseparable.

“Wherever she went, her sister was always with her. On that day, her sister, Siphosethu Sisonke, asked her to come to school with her but Wandile turned her down, saying she wanted to study at home. “On the way to school, Siphosethu messaged Wandile a picture she had snapped of her without her knowing. That is the last picture she has of her sister alive. That was her last conversation with her. They said goodbye and she went to school while Wandile stayed behind” he said. The teen was found tied up and gagged with a pantyhose the teen’s father said.