Durban — Murder accused Sugandran Naicker, 35, will remain behind bars after he was denied bail in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Friday. Naicker is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Vyaksha Sookdew, also 35, in Chatsworth in December. Naicker was remanded to the Department of Correctional Services in Westville until his next court appearance on February 16.

Naicker allegedly confessed to the murder of Sookdew to the police and led officers to her lifeless body at their home on Christmas Day. Vyaksha Sookdew About 14 000 people signed a petition demanding the courts refuse Naicker bail. The petition was presented to the court while the family of the deceased, gender-based violence organisations, community members and leaders held a placard protest at the court. On December 24 Naicker went to a petrol station with his VW Golf and left without paying for the R500 fuel.

He then returned in the car of the deceased Sookdew and was recognised as the person who did not pay, arrested and then confessed he had committed another offence. He led police to Sookdew’s body. Police said she was assaulted with a hammer. Sugandran Rodney Naicker accused of beating his ex-girlfriend 35-year-old Vyaksha Sookdew to death with a hammer was denied bail in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Friday. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi Magistrate Naresh Bhika said the matter has attracted public and media attention and painted a picture of GBV in the community. “I see no reason of entitlement to bail and no exceptional circumstances,” Bhika said.

IFP councillor in Chatsworth, Pastor Selvan Govender, described it as a brutal killing. “As a community leader I stand against any kind of abuse against women and children,” he said. Pastor Selvan Govender an Inkatha Freedom Party member in Chatsworth, leads protesters with fists high after triumphant no bail ruling for a murder accused at Chatsworth Magistrate Court on Friday morning Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi Tymara Ketusha Samuel, who is head of legal for SA Outreach and emergency services and director of Samuel Attorneys, said that the family was still reeling in shock and grief after they buried their daughter on December 28.

Family spokesperson Tashleen Kasipershad said the family was devastated to learn of her demise from the police as they were preparing Christmas lunch and were expecting her to join them. "She leaves behind her mother and younger brother. We are putting our faith in the justice system." Rosheni Sookdew described her murdered daughter as loving outside the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court on Friday where her accused killer, an ex-boyfriend, was denied bail. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi