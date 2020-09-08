No bail for two suspects linked to Durban businesswomen’s kidnap and $10m extortion case

Durban - TWO men who allegedly guarded kidnapped Durban businesswoman Sandra Munsamy were denied bail in the Durban Regional Court on Monday. Both the accused, who cannot be named to protect the integrity of the case, were charged with kidnapping, attempted murder by firing shots at a private security company, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and extortion relating to the demand of $ 10 million from Indren Naicker between the period May 2019 and November 2019. They also threatened to harm Munsamy by sexually assaulting her. Naicker is Munsamy’s brother. According to the charge sheet, Munsamy was travelling in Pinetown on May 30, 2019, when she was accosted by a group of armed men. They fired shots at her while she was in her vehicle, and at the occupants of a security vehicle.

The men forced Munsamy out of her vehicle at gunpoint and into one of the vehicles they were travelling in. She was robbed of her cellphones, handbag and jewellery. They then blindfolded her, bound her with cable ties, and forced her into the boot of a second vehicle. They drove for about seven hours to Jackal Creek in Gauteng, where she was held blindfolded and bound in a room for a few days.

THE chains that were attached to Durban businesswoman Sandra Munsamy’s ankle while she was kept at a house in Witbank. Picture: Supplied

Afterwards, she was again placed in the boot of a vehicle and transported to a property in Witbank. Here she was restrained in a bedroom with a chain and padlock around her ankle for 162 days, until she was rescued by police on November 7.

Four men were arrested. Accused one and two, who were Mozambicans, were arrested at Jackal Creek. They did not apply for bail. The bail applicants, accused three and four, of Mpumalanga, were arrested in the Witbank house when police rescued Munsamy.

Accused three denied any involve

ment in the incident. Accused four said he was told in October 2019, by accused three, to come with his CV to apply for a job in Witbank, which would pay R10 000. At the house, he was told he would be guarding “a lady who owes his boss money”.

Accused four allegedly washed Munsamy’s clothes, warmed her bath water and washed the dishes. Accused three was allegedly responsible for interacting with accused one and two, and giving Munsamy food. During the bail application, the State claimed he had facilitated the ransom demands.

Magistrate Anand Maharaj said the State had a strong prima facie case against the bail applicants.

“Accused four’s version of duress,

in my view, is a flight of fancy that may prove difficult to sustain in court.

“He was in possession of two cellphones at the time of his arrest, which could have been used to alert the police, but he did not do so,” he said.

“The resultant sentence will be a robust and austere one given the seriousness of these allegations, and the premeditation and planning involved in committing these crimes.”

Maharaj said the affidavit of Hawks detective Warrant Officer Abraham Sonnekus was thorough and welldrafted, setting out in great detail reasons for opposing bail.

“It would not be in the interests of justice to grant the two bail,” Maharaj said.

Daily News