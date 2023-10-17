No major impact after heavy rainfall

Durban — Despite Monday’s disruptive rains, no major incidents were reported in eThekwini. This comes after the South African Weather Service issued a Level 6 weather warning in some parts of KwaZulu-Natal, including eThekwini. It predicted that this may result in localised flooding to formal and informal settlements, and structural damage.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi said on Monday they had not yet received any major impact reports related to the heavy rainfalls. He cautioned residents regarding heavy rainfall that could potentially lead to flooding in coastal and Midlands districts of the province. “The department has convened an urgent meeting with the Joint Operation Cluster, which includes all municipalities that may be affected and disaster teams to put proactive measures in place. Furthermore, all Disaster Management Centres have been activated to monitor the weather pattern and risk and respond to any unforeseen events,” said Mngadi.

EThekwini Municipality said: “No major incidents have been reported so far and emergency response teams are monitoring the situation closely, working with councillors. Emergency response teams are monitoring the situation closely, working with councillors.” The City said all its emergency response teams continued to be on high alert after a Level 6 heavy rainfall warning by the South African Weather Service. The City’s Forecast Early Warning System is also monitoring the rain forecast. The forecasts showed a high probability of moderate to high rainfall throughout most of eThekwini. Higher intensities were expected over the western and coastal regions of eThekwini. The Forecast Early Warning System team would continue to monitor the forecasts.

The municipality urged residents to be cautious. According to the weather service, heavy rainfall was expected on Monday. South African Weather Service forecaster Wisani Maluleke said they hadn’t yet received any major impact reports related to disruptive rain. He also predicted disruptive rain would continue on Tuesday.

"The impact might be significant depending on how cautious residents are. "Especially areas under King Cetshwayo and uMkhanyakude Districts, which will experience level 6. There is no rain expected on Wednesday,'' said Maluleke.