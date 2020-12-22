No need to panic, Chatsworth residents urged as hospital treats up to 40 Covid-19 patients daily

Durban - CHATSWORTH residents need not panic, said Chatsmed Garden Hospital after a leaked internal communiqué revealed they were treating 30 to 40 Covid patients daily. The communique stated that last week, the escalation of Covid-19 admissions and cases in the KwaZulu-Natal region and the hospital had grown beyond expectation. Further, it said the additional capacity created at all the hospitals at the beginning of the week had been reached and additional beds were needed. “On average the number of patients seen in the O-Zone (Covid-trauma) ranges from 30 to 40 patients per day. With a Covid waiting list in place for admissions, ICU/HC transfers are becoming increasingly scarce with the last patient airlifted more than 200km away to the nearest bed, which was in Richards Bay. Given the above, the measures taken will be the conversion of the main ICU and ward B. Additional nurses will be deployed to the trauma unit,” the communiqué read. It ended by stating that all elective admissions, medical and surgical, were suspended depending on a review if they were emergencies or not. The communiqué was circulated on several social media groups in Chatsworth. Life Chatsmed Garden Hospital manager Musa Madonsela confirmed it was an internal communication to employees and doctors regarding preparing additional hospital capacity for the second wave of Covid-19.

“It is in response to the increased prevalence of Covid-19 infections that we have noted in the Chatsworth community. The statistics refer to out-patients seen in the emergency unit, presenting with Covid-19-related symptoms. The number of patients seen varies on a day-to-day basis,” Madonsela said.

“Capacity in Life Healthcare KwaZulu-Natal hospitals is a fluid situation that is assessed regularly; we are facing significant pressure in the region with regards to an increase in Covid-19 cases.”

Madonsela said the group had noted an increase in Covid-19 cases, not only in Chatsworth, but in the province.

“At a local hospital level, we have had to make adjustments to bed allocations and capacity in order to meet the current health-care needs of the Chatsworth community. This is in response to the increasing demands placed on all hospitals in KZN. There is no need to panic. Local residents are encouraged to follow all Department of Health guidelines, which include social distancing, wearing face masks, regular hand hygiene and limiting social gatherings and events,” he said.

According to the department’s surveillance hospital reports from 108 hospitals yesterday, admissions for Covid-19 stood at 20 343, deaths at 2 924, discharged patients 15 474, currently admitted 1 931, in ICU 178 and under ventilation 52 patients.

Daily News