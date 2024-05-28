Nomarally picks her favourite party ahead of crunch poll

Durban — Before the election campaigns kicked off some months back, Thembeka Dliwako, who has earned the moniker, Nomarally, or the Queen of Rallies, was an unknown figure. However, with just a day to go before the elections on Wednesday, she is now a popular figure who hobnobs with political rivals and listens different political manifestos across the country.

Reflecting on her new-found political fame, Dliwako said: "This is unbelievable. I started this as a game and now people know me wherever I walk." Dliwako, from Pietermaritzburg, is a second-year human resources student at Mnambithi TVET College. "I will use my stature to advocate for better conditions at tertiary institutions in the country. (Being) young, we want the best education so that we become better people in the future," she said during an interview with the Daily News.

It all started with Dliwako posting a series of Facebook statuses where she donned T-shirts of different political parties. “I collected the T-shirts when political parties came to my neighbourhood. I also attended the rallies. Many people thought I was just being silly. In actual fact, I was exercising my right.” While some chastised her for being a flip-flopper, she stood her ground, saying she was exercising her right to listen to manifestos and make an informed decision.

"Many people unjustifiably condemned me publicly. That was just me exercising my right. I am glad that I have taught many people how to exercise their rights." Among the rallies she had attended were the ANC, IFP, and DA rallies in KZN. Recently, she attended the uMkhonto weSizwe Party’s (MKP) rally in Orlando Stadium.

Thembeka Dliwako, earned the moniker, Nomarally, or the Queen of Rallies after she attended rallies for different political parties. Picture: Supplied With the crunch election set for Wednesday, Dliwako said she had made a final decision to back Herman Mashaba's ActionSA. "They have got a clear plan to change the lives of the people. So I have decided to vote for this party." Dliwako is among the 5.7 million people who registered to vote in KwaZulu-Natal. More than 27 million registered to vote nationally.

Astute political players saw an opportunity to use her as a drawcard to their different manifesto launches. Reflecting on her journey, she said: “I have shown what democracy is. I have attended virtually all the rallies which were held in Durban. And now having listened to them, I have chosen ActionSA. That is what democracy is.” Dliwako said she hoped that the party that would govern the country after the election would meet the aspirations of the country’s more than 60 million population.