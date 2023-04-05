Nongoma residents provided with health resources by the Department of Health in KZN

Durban — In an effort to provide free healthcare services to the people, the Department of Health in KwaZulu-Natal visited Ngolotshe area in Nongoma on Tuesday under their programme isibhedlela kubantu (a hospital for people). Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said through this programme they provided materials to the residents. She said part of it was assistance with optometry as doctors were there to screen people.

“Optometrists and dentists come. We also test for chronic diseases like diabetes and blood pressure,” she said. Simelane said they tested for different types of cancer in both men and women as well. Moreover, those who wish to be circumcised are able to do so. “Children under age have to get permission from parents or their guardians,” explained Simelane.

She added that HIV and TB tests were done and all of this was done for free. Furthermore, she said old people who needed walking sticks were provided with these. Those with vision impairment were tested and given glasses at the same time. Simelane said those who needed wheelchairs and were living with disabilities were also tested and received the necessary equipment. “This programme of delivering services directly to the community reduces the burden on the community as some have to travel a long distance or ride to get health care.

“Through the programme, health is going directly to the community. (This is) in addition to the mobile clinics that come to the community,” said Simelane. She further said that in the past years, during the apartheid government, it was not easy for people in rural areas to get health services and some ended up dying, because they did not have access to health services when critically ill. The programme had also been to KwaMashu in December last year and to the Mfanefile at uThungulu District Municipality.