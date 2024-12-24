Nontobeko Cele’s death sparks outrage and grief in Umzinto: a plea for change

Durban — The community of Umzinto, on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, is reeling from a tragedy that left two families shattered and a community in shock. Nontobeko Cele, 25, whose life was tragically cut short at the hands of her ex-boyfriend Sibusiso Ntaka, was laid to rest on Monday amid heart-wrenching tributes and a call for an end to the cycle of gender-based violence plaguing South Africa.

Ntaka posted a video on Facebook admitting to stabbing Cele to death. Ntaka, who was a teacher, was found hanging from a tree a short distance from where Cele’s lifeless body was discovered, bringing an even darker twist to this already harrowing story. At her funeral on Monday, Buhle Nyawose, Cele’s brother, stood before mourners, his words trembling with anguish. “We are devastated by the passing of our daughter, who had a bright future ahead. This cycle of violence by men who decide to kill their partners or ex-girlfriends needs to stop now. Enough is enough!”

Nyawose condemned Ntaka’s actions as “cowardly”, stating, “He was a coward because he chose a brutal way out of the issues they had with my niece. As a result, two families are now grieving because of him.” It is reported that Cele and Ntaka had been embroiled in a long-running dispute over the paternity of a child, with Ntaka suspecting that the child was not his. Sbusiso Lawrence Ntaka. I Facebook KZN Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli, who was also present at the funeral said: ”The pain inflicted upon families and communities by gender-based violence is unimaginable. These acts of cruelty are a direct assault on our humanity. As a province, we will not rest until we build a society free of gender-based violence and femicide. We owe it to the victims and their families to continue fighting for justice and safety for all.”

Ntuli urged police to crackdown on the perpetrators of gender-based violence. “The police must come down hard on people who continue to abuse and kill women in our province. The law enforcement must be tough on people who continue to abuse women,” said Ntuli. Busisiwe Mkhwanazi, a close friend of Cele’s, said: “They had issues, but we did not think that he would do such a painful thing to my friend. He questioned the child’s paternity, but I assured him that it was his. The last time we spoke, he asked Nontobeko to unblock him on WhatsApp. The next thing I heard was he had brutally murdered my friend,” she said, sobbing.

The tragic incident has stirred considerable unrest within the local community. Thabo Mzimela, a resident of Umzinto, expressed the sorrow felt by locals. “We were all shocked to hear about the sad news that has left us as the community of Umzinto reeling. These were two young lives that ended abruptly. We pray that the families find healing in this difficult time. No family deserves to endure such a painful event, especially during the festive season.” Amid the sorrow, the community has rallied together, urging a proactive stance against gender-based violence.