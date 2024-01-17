North Coast maths, science teacher leaves footprint on global stage

Durban — A Richards Bay teacher is excited at being recognised internationally as one of the best-performing teachers in maths and science. Dr Khangelani Sibiya received the nod at the Asia Pacific Global Achiever Awards held in Canada, where he was named the Most Outstanding Educator recently.

Five days later, he received further recognition on January 10, when he scooped an award for the Most Inspiring Global Educator at the International Organization of Educators and Researchers International Pinnacle Awards held in the United States. As if that wasn’t enough, on January 12, he was recognised under two categories, which included the Outstanding Educational Influencer and Exceptional Academic institution at the AKS Education Awards held in Dubai. The excited Sibiya, who last year represented South Africa in the Global Teachers Awards in Dubai, walked away with an award for Distinguished Educator of the Year: Excellence in Leadership.

MATHS and Science teacher Dr Khangelani Sibiya I SUPPLIED He told the Daily News that he was humbled at receiving recognition for his work. “I’m very happy that my work got recognition internationally. I was nominated for the first time for the Asia and USA awards, and I am over the moon. “Winning means that I have placed South Africa on the world map, which I believe is now known for championing the educational sector,” Sibiya said.

The winning teacher said he was also excited to see the Asia and USA awards opening doors to other sectors that were not linked to the education sector. Sibiya is the founder of KWV Maths and Science Training, which began operating in 2011. The organisation provides assistance to learners who intend to excel and better their skills in maths and science.