Northwood Knights blown away by Durban High School’s Blue Typhoon

Durban High School’s first XV proved to be too strong against Northwood High School’s first XV and emerged 26-7 victors. Both teams were level at half-time after tries from Durban High School (DHS) eighth man Dale Hendrikse and Northwood’s Titus Cesonis.

The Blue Typhoon (DHS) kicked off the second half and were the first team on the board through a maul try. The hosts continued to make inroads into the opposition’s 22 and scored two more tries to finish the game at 26-7. A key factor for the Blue Typhoon was their lineout as they managed to score three of their tries from that platform. DHS first XV head coach Peter Engledow said he had expected a tough game against Northwood, especially after their historic result against Glenwood High School.

He also praised the KZN rugby league and believed that results like these made positive contributions towards rugby as a whole. “We trained with the right intensity and we did not underestimate our opponents. “It was good for me that we had the focus, despite not playing well in the first half. It was a bit scrappy, but I’m delighted that we could finish strongly, walk away with the win and play some good rugby,” Engledow said.

Durban High School’s flyhalf Deano Boesak, taking a kick at goal. PICTURE: KYLE McCALGAN He added that the maul was a big focal point for his side this week as he felt they needed to improve on this aspect of the game. He said the two games prior to last weekend’s match had highlighted their maul weakness and they wanted to get it right before travelling to the Wildeklawer tournament taking place in Kimberley from April 23 to May 1. “I know people are happy that we are winning and the scoreboard will show a win, but we want to play a brand of rugby that the boys enjoy and we also want them to learn important lessons.

“The big focus for us is to make them outstanding leaders for the country when they leave the school,” Engledow said. DHS scrumhalf Florensen Ockhuis said he enjoyed the match and thought it was extremely physical. “Credit must go to Northwood because they played hard, but in the end we got the win. The whole week we focused on set pieces as that was a strong point for Northwood. We focused on our physicality and dominating the contact point,” Ockhuis said. He said the team’s goal was to remain undefeated at home.

Northwood first XV coach Jeremy McLaren reacted to his side’s defeat. “It was a game of missed opportunities and as a coach, you can only be sad for not capitalising on such opportunities. “The game was out there, so obviously I am disappointed, but we kept fighting as a team,” McLaren said.