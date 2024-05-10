Northwood Knights march on against Kearsney College in successful away trip

Northwood Knights marched up Botha’s Hill and enjoyed a successful outing against Kearsney College, which culminated in the first XV winning 34-24, last Saturday. Northwood Director of Rugby Jacques Deen praised his side’s strong outing against Kearsney College.

“Exceptional teamwork, strategic play, and individual skills were the backbone of our successful rugby team. The forwards’ dominance and precise lineouts showcase their commitment to excellence. “The outstanding backline executed and exploited gaps in the opponent’s defence and scored some great tries,” he said. Northwood Knights had a successful trip, returning with 12 wins out of 18 games.

Deen said this was a fantastic achievement for the school. “This reflects the hard work the school puts into the rugby programme and the dedication of both players and coaches.” Northwood First XV captain Vuyo Gwiji (white and brown with ball) in action against Kearsney College. Northwood first XV emerged 34-24 victors. Picture: Northwood Press Club Deen made mention of the 2nd team, which pulled off a narrow 21-17 victory.

“Facing tough opponents like Kearsney is always a test of a team’s mettle. The 2nd team’s victory demonstrates depth in our squad. These players are the future stars, and their performance bodes well for Northwood’s rugby programme.” Deen said he looked forward to the coming challenge against Jeppe High School in Johannesburg. “Jeppe is another formidable opponent. Staying consistent and maintaining focus will be crucial.

“I will continue to analyse game footage, identifying areas for improvement, and refining our strategies. Consistency in preparation will pay off,” Deen concluded. Northwood Captain Vuyo Gwiji reflected on his individual performance and said he felt that he didn’t play to his fullest potential. “I think it could’ve been because I came back after an injury and I was trying to get some confidence back. As a team, we started off quite well but we didn’t finish strong. On the whole, it was okay.”