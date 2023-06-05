Northwood Knights mark 75th birthday

Durban — Thousands of Old Boys from previous generations and from across the globe descended on their old school’s campus to celebrate its 75th birthday. For many, it was a chance to catch up with former “knights”, former teachers and to see how much their school had changed. Northwood School celebrated the day with a clash against Michaelhouse in a week of festivities that culminated in rugby and hockey fixtures. It was a mixed day of results as the Northwood Knights had much success on the hockey turf but not so much on the rugby field. Despite this, spirits were high among knights past and present.

Deputy headmaster Reggie Govender said the celebrations were set to begin with a golf day on Thursday but this did not take place as inclement weather had damaged the course the day before. Govender said: “On Friday, we had an Old Boys’ assembly, which 110 Old Boys attended, and we used this opportunity to recognise those who have excelled in various fields by presenting them with a Circle of Valour award. The categories are music and art, science, commerce, community service and environmental.” He said they asked Old Boys to nominate worthy recipients.

“This was a great opportunity for the current pupils to hear from fellow knights who have achieved post-school and to listen to the stories of different pathways to achieve success. The stories were very motivational and inspiring.” A breakfast followed the assembly, and Govender said it was a good opportunity to interact with the previous generation as they formed part of Northlands High and Beachwood High, the two schools that existed before combining into Northwood School. The combined school has existed since 1990, but they celebrate its former existence, which is why he mentioned the school’s 75th birthday. This was followed by an Old Boys’ dinner, at which more than 300 Old Boys were present.

“The success of the school is highly dependent on the generosity of the Old Boys,” Govender said. He placed emphasis on extra-curricular activities, and said that most Old Boys spoke of the lessons they learnt outside the classroom. “It is an important thing to remember that extra-murals teach the boys how to work with each other to achieve a common goal, even if they don’t get along. That’s evident in most working environments. When they go into the corporate world, they must always maintain a high degree of respect.”

He said this was the key message to the current knights. NORTHWOOD played against Michaelhouse in their final game at Northwood School during their Old Boys reunion day as part of School School’s 75th birthday celebrations. | TUMI PAKKIES/African News Agency (ANA) Tayne Howard (Class of 2012) said he felt honoured to be back at his former school and to see the positive changes. “Since I left, a new principal took over and most of the school’s facilities look brand new. It is great to see the school progressing.”

Hrithik Ramjith (Class of 2020) said that although his school experience had faced challenges, it was interesting, and he credited extra-mural activities for this. “By participating – in my case first aid – it helped me communicate and relate with people more efficiently. When I left, I was fully prepared for the outside world, for South Africa’s society. It is also a privilege to interact with knights from 30 years ago.” Northwood life orientation teacher Logan Stanley (Class of 1971) said it was an honour to still be a part of the school’s history, and that it was a family tradition to be involved as both his sons were Old Boys. Stanley said his dad also taught at the school, and his mom taught there in the 1960s.

Northwood life orientation teacher Christy Herselman said this was her first Old Boys’ Day as a parent, as both her children were in Grade 8. “Only after having two boys at the school did I realise how important this day was as it brings a sense of belonging to them. It is motivating for them.” She said her children took it very seriously as they cut their hair and said that it was a very prestigious day.

She added: “The day is all about the boys, and they realise that they’re not just here for five years – you’re a Northwood boy for life and it forms part of their identity.” Matric pupil Perseverance Dlamini said it was a bitter-sweet moment for him as it was his last Old Boys’ Day and he was glad to see so many happy faces. “This is something I will treasure forever. The school helped me with a new family as I gained brothers, and the teachers became parents. Special mention goes to Mrs Torgius, as she’s taught me how to become a better man and helped me realise who I want to be.”