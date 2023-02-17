NPO and local school provide programme that aims at empowering people with disabilities

Durban — Non-profit organisation Made for More has launched an Adaptive Surfing Programme with Thomas More College at Addington Beach. Having started in 2016, founder and managing director Julia van Zyl said that the programme tied in with the organisation’s vision, which aims at including, equipping and empowering people with disabilities to live a life of connection, wholeness, passion and purpose.

The mission is to break stigma and for people to discover their abilities, worth and divine purpose through community, sport, faith, mentorship and community projects. They have schools, youth groups, local surfers, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, sport science students as well as the general public helping to make these surf sessions possible. Van Zyl said that they held a talk at Thomas More College with regard to serving, volunteering and giving back to the community.

From left: Made For More general manager Michelle White, founding director Julia Van Zyl, programmes co-ordinator Anele Zama, events manager Nontuthuko Sibisi and finance and administration manager Adele Hugo. Picture: Supplied “The school then sent some of their youth to learn how to be water-assists at our surf therapy programme. They volunteer to help either on land or with water safety and assisting surfers into waves,” said Van Zyl. Van Zyl said that the programme is dependent on the general public volunteering to help make surf days possible. “Tyre Life Solutions has been a big sponsor who help us run our SA Para Surfing Championships annually, however, we do not have a specific sponsor or donor who makes our surf sessions financially possible. We would love to have an official sponsor and partner going forward,” she said.

Van Zyl said that by the end of the year, she hopes that people with disabilities know that they are seen, valued, included and loved. Not only that, but people with disabilities are empowered to live passionately and purposefully and will also empower others to do the same. “We also hope to yet again have our athletes representing South Africa and getting opportunities to travel and experience different cultures,” she said. From left: Volunteers Karen Hewitt, Cheryl Selley, Chloe Malcomess, Michaela Benade take to the water during the Adaptive Surf Programme at Addington Beach. Picture: Supplied/ DAVID NISBET Thomas More College teacher Cheryl Selley oversaw the programme for the school and mentioned that the NPO first contacted them in June 2022.

Selley said that the programme occurs monthly on a Saturday morning at Addington Beach, but it had to be stopped due to the flooding last year and the beach closures, and they were only able to continue recently. “The Thomas More College Matric Community Outreach portfolio and other pupils in the school assisted this past weekend in the surfing programme. “Our school has always supported worthy causes such as these and has allowed our pupils the opportunity to give of themselves and to serve those less fortunate than themselves. This programme highlights how blessed we are to be physically able,” she said.

Selley said she was impressed by how the disabled surfers fared, despite their challenges. Grade 12 pupil Michaela Benade, 17, said that Made For More is not just an organisation, but a family. “One morning I decided to go and it was the best decision of my life. I arrived not knowing anyone but felt like I was part of the Made for More family.