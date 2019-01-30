Durban - A 28-year-old serial rapist was handed a 55 year sentence for raping three women by the Nquthu Regional Court.

The rapist, Sanele Khumalo, raped three victims between 2011 and 2012. The Dundee Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit investigated the matter.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said a 22-year-old woman was raped in her Nquthu home when she was sleeping at night.

“She was overpowered, strangled and assaulted with a sjambok by the accused. The victim was raped before the accused fled the scene. A case of rape was opened at Nquthu police station and the docket was taken over by Dundee FCS Unit,” said Mbhele.

Khumalo was arrested on the day of the incident. When police drew DNA samples from the accused at the Forensic Science Laboratory, he was linked to two more rape cases in the Nquthu area.

“A manhunt was conducted looking for the accused in order to serve him with summons to appear in court. In 2016, the accused was traced and arrested at his home while attending

a traditional ceremony,” said Mbhele.

Khumalo was convicted and sentenced by the courts this week.

Daily News