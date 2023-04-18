Nurse who made it to the Two Oceans Marathon finishing line now has eye on Comrades

Durban — Her father’s love and words of encouragement are what inspired Cindy Pillay from uMbilo in Durban to complete the Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town this past weekend. Pillay works as a shift leader for Surgical Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital and is also a wife and mother of two.

She said although she did not win, being able to complete the marathon and make it to the finish line was an indescribable feeling of joy to her. “My father always encouraged me to run races from a young age and I started running in 2020 because gyms were closed during Covid-19 and in 2021 joined the Stellar Athletic Club as a runner. “Before my father passed, he encouraged me not to limit myself and grab all given opportunities with both hands.

“Before I took part in the marathon I had sustained an injury to my curved muscle and I was forced to go into physiotherapy. It took me about three weeks to recover. I am happy that regardless of all odds I was able to make it to the finishing line and completed the marathon,” said Pillay. Cindy Pillay from uMbilo, Durban completed the Two Oceans Marathon Picture: Supplied She said her family has shown the greatest support during her marathon journey. “After my in-laws heard that I was going to be participating in the marathon, they were excited and took a bus and went to Cape Town to show moral support and my family kept on posting pictures on social media. That alone was enough proof of love from their side.

"Taking part in the marathon came with so many joys because I got the chance to meet and socialise with people from all walks of life and running will always be something that is positive for me," said Pillay. She said being able to complete the Two Oceans Marathon has encouraged her to take part in the Comrades Marathon next year.