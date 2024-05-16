Nursing graduate bags 31 distinctions, cum laude and eminent Dean’s Merit Award

Durban — A Durban University of Technology (DUT) student from uMlazi, Durban South, bagged 31 distinctions in nursing. Silindile Zulu, 30, took to the graduation stage during DUT’s 2024 Autumn Graduation held at the Indumiso campus in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

Zulu, who resigned as a phlebotomist in 2019 to pursue her studies as a professional nurse, saw her achieve cum laude with the prestigious Dean’s Merit Award in her Bachelor of Health Sciences in Nursing. She remembered the time she convinced herself she wanted to add to her academic journey. “From the first year in 2020, I told my inner self that I want to achieve academic excellence and with 31 distinctions, I did that,” Zulu said excitedly.

She applied for the Bachelor of Health Science in Nursing because of her love for the compassionate field and DUT allowed her to fulfil her dream. “However, it was not an easy journey but through support from loved ones, and with God’s grace I am celebrating my victory,” Zulu said. She expressed her appreciation for her family and friends for their support. She said without them, she would have given up on her dreams.

"This is indeed a dream fulfilled. Look at God! I used to speak about it almost every day and luckily it was a shared goal with a friend of mine who also graduated with cum laude. We worked really hard for this. I remember the days we would just sit and cry because the pressure was too much. I am glad I had someone to share this goal and journey with," Zulu said. Currently, Zulu is doing her community service as a professional nurse at the Church of Scotland Hospital in Tugela Ferry and loves every minute of it.