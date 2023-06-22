Oceans 8 Charity Swim: almost R900 000 raised for local charities

Durban — Almost R900 000 was raised for local charities in the Oceans 8 Charity Swim held between June 16 and 17. The Oceans 8 Charity Swim, which took place at the Durban Undersea Club, welcomed swimmers aged from 11 to 76 years for South Africa’s first warm-water ocean swim for charity.

Swimmers braved the Indian Ocean and competed for the Oceans 8 Charity Swim title while raising almost R900 000 to support local charities. Swimmers dive into the large shore break on day 2 of the Oceans 8 Charity Swim. Picture: Anthony Grote Oceans 8 Charity Swim event spokesperson Hilary Bruss said: “I’d like to extend congratulations to all our competitors who swam so well, and for raising such an incredible amount for our deserving local charities. “What a privilege to enjoy our beautiful beach and ocean for such amazing causes. Together we raised R889 612.25 for charity which just shows that together everyone really does achieve so much more!”

The Oceans 8 Charity Swim included a 1 Mile and 8 Mile event and saw Matt Pelser winning all but one event in the 8 mile, with Shane Van de Linde and Jarrod Thorpe fighting it out for 2nd and 3rd position throughout the two days. In the ladies’ category, Robyn Bees won the majority of the events with overall positions changing with every event. Matt Pelser running towards the finish line. Picture: Anthony Grote The Oceans 8 Charity Swim was started by five NPOs; Duzi Umngeni Conservation Trust (DUCT), the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), Project Rhino, Singakwenza, and WILDTRUST to provide a reliable flow of funding to 14 deserving non-profit organisations in and around KwaZulu-Natal. The top fund-raisers for the charities were:

Singakwenza Early Education - Russell Munroe (R102 610)

WILDTRUST – Leigh de Necker (R20 078.55)

NSRI - Steve Evans (R17 045.92)

Project Rhino - Justin Lockhart (R14 920.45)

DUCT - Bianca Kritzinger (R8 000.19)

1 Mile charities - Jayde Rocher (R3 500) Swimmers head off for their swim in the Oceans 8 Charity swim. Picture: Anthony Grote All the funds generated through the 8 Mile swim will support the work of the five main charities, while funds generated by the 1 Mile swim will assist these 9 invitational charities: Adopt-a-River (www.adoptariversa.org) Caversham Education Institute (www.cavershaminstitute.co.za) CROW - The Centre for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (www.crowkzn.co.za) Game Rangers’ Association of Africa (www.gameranger.org) International Sailors’ Society of Southern Africa (www.saiss.co.za) Kerr House (www.kerrhouse.co.za) Liberty NPO (www.libertynpo.co.za) One Planet S.A. (www.oneplanet.org.za) Wildlife ACT (www.wildlifeact.com) For making the event possible, event organisers thanked main sponsors Discovery, Mr Price Sport and Pick ‘n Pay. Thanks are also extended to SAPPI, ShipTech, Adviceworx, GFP Financial Planning, Aheers Multisave, Overstone Cottages, Afcon Industrial Equipment, Electrical Projects, and LED Urban. A swimmer takes his last strokes as he comes in to shore after swimming his 8 Mile swim for charity. Picture: Anthony Grote

Swimmers come to the finish line after swimming 1 mile on a course set off the Durban's Golden Mile. Picture: Anthony Grote Julie Hay (in the middle) is escorted to the finish by all the swimmers of the Singakenwza Charity on the last leg of her 8 swims. Picture: Anthony Grote