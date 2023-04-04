Offender who helped build house for flood victims says project gave him hope for when he gets out of jail

Durban — The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Correctional Services (DCS) handed over a new four-room house to the Zondi family in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg, on Monday. The family lost their house during last year’s devastating floods in KZN.

The house was constructed by sentenced offenders in an effort to give back to the community. Thabisile Bhengu said she and her family were overjoyed because the house they had lived in was in a very bad state. She lives with her 61-year-old mother and two children. “Even though we had known about the house for some time now, seeing it in reality was a beautiful surprise. The house is very beautiful, we are grateful to the department of correctional services for what they have done for us, I am short for words and failing to explain the excitement,” said Bhengu.

A sentenced offender, Qiniso Dladla, said building the house was a great pleasure. “We took building this house as a great opportunity because we got a chance to showcase our talent as criminal offenders. This project gives me hope that at least once I get out of jaiI, I will have something to fall back on and make a living out of it to provide for my family,” Dladla said. He said being in jail had brought out the positive in him.

Dladla said. He said being in jail had brought out the positive in him. "I have taken the time spent here as a learning experience and being chosen to be part of this project here today shows that the management sees something in me as an individual." Dladla, who has been serving his sentence for over 15 years, said he hoped the community would give offenders a second chance, as this project had proved they had learnt from their mistakes and paid for their crimes. KwaZulu-Natal DCS Regional Commissioner, Mnikelwa Nxele, said they will continue with skills development as an empowering factor for offenders to function effectively in society.

"The main purpose of this project is for offenders to have a great idea of what they want to do with their lives, and not have thoughts of going back to crime," said Nxele. He said it also showed that the department was capable of bringing out the best in offenders.