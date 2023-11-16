Old-age home appeals for food donations

Durban — The Issy Geshen Lamont Home for the Aged in Lamontville, Durban is appealing to the community members of Lamontville and surrounding areas for assistance in fighting food security crisis. The NGO recently reported a decline of 30% in regular food donations, which is becoming increasingly difficult for the home to provide comprehensive long-term care to 69 vulnerable elders.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), World hunger has increased by 150 million since 2019 to 828 million people in 2021. These statistics follow after the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD) shared their latest food basket data indicating that year-on-year food inflation is at 10.6% for a basket of 44 food items that most South African households buy during the month. Chairman of Issy Geshen Lamont Home for the Aged Guy Levene said, the organisation experiences daily how food security can become a major health crisis. “Providing for 69 frail elders who rely on us for a safe home, food and basic needs is a challenge. However, it is essential for them to eat a balanced diet. They are at risk of non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, strokes and heart disease,”

“Energy and protein deficiencies lead to changes in body composition and functions, such as impaired muscle function, decreased bone mass, delayed wound healing, malfunction of immune system, and anaemia, which is why the Home works hard to provide daily nutritious meals,” said Levene. The Home provides safe accommodation, nutritional meals, transportation, medical and health care services, including 24-hour nursing care and social services to senior citizens who are frail and can no longer care for themselves. The home takes care of all expenses for elders and relies on the unwavering support of generous donors.

According to the NGO’s Chairman, the effect of the pandemic, an economic slowdown, systemic social injustice, rolling blackouts due to load shedding, high unemployment rate, high inflation, and extreme price hikes on food prices have worsened inequality and increased social vulnerability among frail communities. “The Issy Geshen Home understands the changes that the current economic climate might have brought about. Yet, amidst these difficulties, they appeal to people and businesses to support them with food and adult nappy donations. No donation is too small. Be a pivotal part of their mission to care for their family of elders,” he concluded. To donate and to get involved, contact: