One body found burnt, another decomposed in two separate incidents

Durban — Two bodies have been discovered in Phoenix and Verulam, respectively, in two separate incidents in the space of two days. One body was found behind houses while the second body was found on the median of a highway.

KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said that on Monday, the body of an unidentified man was located behind homes on Cardinal Road, Phoenix, in a dense veld by residents. Naidoo said KZN VIP was called in to assist and the scene was cordoned off ahead of the arrival of police. He said the circumstances leading up to the incident cannot be confirmed at this stage.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Phoenix police are investigating a case of murder following an incident at Cardinal Road on Monday, February 5, 2024. “It is alleged that the body of a man was discovered; it was burnt beyond recognition. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” Netshiunda said. Reacting to the incident on Facebook, John Christian said: “Maybe if they cut the grass in that area, it would make a big difference.”

Ivan Pillay said: “A lot of decomposing bodies are being discovered these days.” The body of a man was recovered in a drain separating the north and southbound lanes of the R102 between Verulam and Ottawa. Picture: Reaction Unit SA In the second incident, Reaction Unit SA spokesperson Prem Balram said that the body of a man was recovered in a drain separating the north and southbound lanes of the R102 between Verulam and Ottawa on Sunday. He said a passer-by contacted Rusa and asked for assistance after he made the discovery.

“Reaction officers were immediately dispatched and on arrival found that the deceased’s body was at an advanced stage of decomposition. The circumstances surrounding his death could not be immediately determined,” Balram said. KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said: “Verulam police are investigating an inquest docket after the decomposed body of an unknown person was found on the R102 in Verulam on Sunday, February 4, 2024.” She said the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

Reacting to the discovery, this is what Facebook users said: Dale Brice said: “Maybe a hit-and-run. Sincere condolences to his family. I hope they’re found soon.” Avika Surajpal said: “Condolence to the family … With the overgrown grass who would have known? The grass is cut only for it to rain the next day or two and be overgrown within days. Why can’t the municipality have the grass cut and maintained every 2 weeks?”